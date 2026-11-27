Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Rivals

LEGO Makes a Splash with New Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark

LEGO brings Marvel's lovable land shark to life with a 495-piece Jeff the Land Shark build inspired by the hit video game Marvel Rivals.

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first Marvel Rivals set with Jeff the Land Shark, turning the breakout game star into a brick-built collectible.

The 495-piece Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark build captures his grin, tongue, collar, and playful personality in detail.

Posable legs, head, tail, and fins plus a detachable fin recreate Jeff’s Marvel Rivals hide-and-seek ability.

LEGO Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark launches January 1, 2027 for $49.99, bringing the fan-favorite hero home.

Get ready for a whole lot of adorable chaos as LEGO dives into the world of Marvel Rivals with a brand-new Jeff the Land Shark build! Jeff first appeared in West Coast Avengers #6 in 2018 before being officially introduced in issue #7 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo. Originally one of M.O.D.O.K.'s genetically engineered land sharks, Jeff was adopted by Gwenpool and quickly became a fan favorite, eventually starring in his own It's Jeff! comic adventures. His popularity grew even further with Marvel Rivals, and LEGO is cashing in by debuting its first-ever Marvel Rivals-inspired set.

Coming in at 495 pieces, Marvel fans will be able to faithfully build a brick version of Jeff the Land Shark that will stand 5" tall and 8.5" long. LEGO was sure to capture Jeff's toothy grin, pink tongue, and signature collar with a name tag. The figure has movable legs, head, tail, and fins, plus a detachable fin to recreate his sneaky Hide-and-Seek ability from the game. The LEGO Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark set is set to release on January 1, 2027, for $49.99.

LEGO Marvel Rivals: Jeff the Land Shark

"Capture the spirit of a beloved video game and comic book character and bring smiles to the faces of kids ages 12 and up with this LEGO® ǀ Marvel Rivals: Jeff the Land Shark collectible building set. Take a bite out of an engaging build that reflects every detail of this fan favorite's playful personality, including his toothy grin, lolling tongue, and collar name tag."

"This adorable, highly posable LEGO figure also sparks plenty of play possibilities. Detach Jeff's fin to mimic his special hide-and-seek movement through the ground and walls. Remove the tongue to close his mouth when he's too busy battling opponents to grin. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle favorite builds with ease. Set contains 495 pieces.

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