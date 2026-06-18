Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

LEGO Pokémon Umbreon vs. Garchomp Battle Set Coming Soon

LEGO debuts another new Pokémon Smart Play construction set with the Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle kit

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon reveals the Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle set, an 831-piece Smart Play build.

Umbreon and Garchomp feature poseable joints plus Smart Tags that unlock interactive sound and light play.

Optional Smart Bricks sold separately bring the Pokémon battle set to life with responsive effects and actions.

LEGO lists the Pokémon Umbreon vs. Garchomp set for $79.99, with pre-orders live ahead of August 1, 2026.

LEGO continues building out its growing Smart Play Pokémon lineup with the reveal of the Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle set. This new 831-piece set returns with another release that focuses on interactive play, rather than traditional diorama design. LEGO has brought two more fan-favorite Pokémon to life as Umbreon takes on Garchomp for the title of champion. Each brick-built monster features articulation across key joints, with each Pokémon featuring exclusive Smart Tags designed to interact with optional Smart Bricks (sold separately).

When Smart Bricks are added to this set, these Pokémon come to life with triggered sound and light responses. The figures are scaled for tabletop display, with Garchomp coming in at 5.5" tall and will pair well with some of the other sets. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $79.99, and these two are set to release on August 1, 2026. Be sure to check out the Pokémon All-In LEGO Sets to enhance this release with Jolteon vs. Charizard and the Pikachu Training House.

SMART Play: Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle

"Become a Pokémon Trainer and champion with SMART Play™: Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle (72165), a toy building set featuring 2 highly posable LEGO figures. The 2 Pokémon offer endless play possibilities and are accompanied by a large Poké Ball and a trophy."

"The 2 Pokémon each incorporate a SMART Tag. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring new Trainer adventures to life with immersive interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other SMART Tag play elements to react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move them around. This collectible set, inspired by the popular video game, makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift for boys, girls and fans of Pokémon ages 10 and up. This set contains 831 pieces."

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