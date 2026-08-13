Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, wednesday

LEGO Returns to Nevermore Academy with New Wednesday Addams Set

Get ready to clear some shelf space — LEGO is back with a new Wednesday Nevermore Academy set

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first Wednesday Addams set, bringing Nevermore Academy to brick form with gothic microscale detail.

The 890-piece Wednesday Nevermore Academy build includes hidden rooms like the dorm, music room, and principal’s office.

Fans get the first-ever Wednesday LEGO minifigure, plus Wednesday and Enid Sinclair microfigures for display or play.

LEGO Wednesday Nevermore Academy is slated for October 1, 2026 release at $69.99, with orders not live just yet.

It is time to return to Nevermore Academy as LEGO has unveiled its very first set inspired by the Netflix series Wednesday. We have seen previous versions released for the LEGO Friends line, but this is the first mainline LEGO set that will come with the very first Wednesday minifigure. Coming in at 890 pieces, Addams Family fans will be able to build Nevermore Academy in microscale, which will stand 6.5 inches tall, 8 inches wide, and 7.5 inches deep. This unique microscale set showcases the iconic location from the Wednesday TV series and will have its very own secrets.

Discover some of the hidden rooms inside, including dorms, the principal's office, a music room, and more, and be sure to place the Wednesday and Enid Sinclair microfigures to enhance your display. It is nice to finally see Wednesday Addams getting her very own LEGO minifigure, and that might be the one reason why many fans will want to pick up this set. Orders for the LEGO Wednesday Nevermore Academy set are not live just yet. However, this set is supposed to arrive on October 1, 2026, for $69.99.

LEGO Wednesday – Nevermore Academy

"Time to find the truth! Wednesday fans ages 10 and up can recreate her mysterious school for outcasts with this LEGO® Wednesday Nevermore Academy (76788) Gothic bedroom decor model. The microscale, display or play set lets kids craft the TV series' iconic location and discover its secrets. It features an open back with a dorm room, principal's office, music room and more to recreate iconic moments."

"The first-ever Wednesday minifigure is great for display, and Wednesday and Enid Sinclair microfigures help bring the space to life, inspiring dynamic display or pretend-play options. This engaging building toy makes a great birthday or holiday Wednesday gift idea for older girls, boys and fans. Discover more LEGO Wednesday sets (sold separately) in the series to expand a collection. This set contains 890 pieces."

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