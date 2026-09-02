Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, lego

LEGO Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain BrickHeadz

Clear off some shelf space as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain BrickHeadz

Article Summary LEGO unveils Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain BrickHeadz, celebrating the MCU crossover with Fantastic Four.

The 467-piece Avengers: Doomsday set includes Gambit, Thor, The Thing, and Doctor Doom in new MCU-inspired looks.

Character accessories include Gambit’s staff, Thor’s Stormbreaker and lightning, and Doctor Doom’s energy blasts.

LEGO’s Avengers: Doomsday BrickHeadz set launches October 4 for $39.99, with more movie-inspired sets teased soon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for Doomsday as the next Avengers-level threat arrives this December. Avengers: Doomsday will showcase a collision of iconic Marvel universes from across the cinematic landscape, including the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. To celebrate such an iconic unification, LEGO has unveiled a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday Heroes and Villain BrickHeadz set. Coming in at 467 pieces, Marvel fans will be able to build four iconic heroes and a villain from the MCU in their newest designs.

Each figure stands roughly 3 to 4 inches tall, with the set featuring Gambit, Thor, The Thing, and Doctor Doom. Each character also gets a fun additional accessory, with Gambit wielding his kinetic bo staff, Thor holding Stormbreaker and some lightning, and Doctor Doom equipped with two energy blasts. This will be a fun display piece for any new or longtime collector of all things Avengers, and the set is expected to arrive on October 4 for $39.99. Be on the lookout for more Avengers: Doomsday sets coming soon from LEGO.

LEGO BrickHeadz Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain

"Build and display 4 Super Hero characters in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style with Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain (40880). Gambit holds his staff, Thor holds Stormbreaker and launches a lightning blast, The Thing has his distinctive rocky head, and Doctor Doom takes aim with 2 energy blasts. With the LEGO® Builder app, kids can zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This gift idea for boys and girls ages 10 years old and up contains 467 pieces."

MARVEL CHARACTER BUILDING TOYS – Create 4 movie characters with these LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain (40880) collectibles

4 BRICKHEADZ™ FIGURES – Gambit holds his staff, Thor holds Stormbreaker and launches a lightning blast, The Thing with his distinctive head, and Doctor Doom holds 2 energy blasts

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