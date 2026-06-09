Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

LEGO Reveals New Disney Parks Set Inspired By Main Street, U.S.A.

LEGO is back with a brand new and impressive Disney set inspired by the Parks legendary and nostalgic Main Street, U.S.A.

Article Summary LEGO unveils a Disney Main Street, U.S.A. set inspired by the beloved park entrance and its nostalgic charm.

The 3,899-piece Disney display includes the Emporium, Crystal Arcade, Fire Station, and Walt Disney apartment.

Fans get 16 minifigures, including Mickey, Minnie, the Dapper Dans, park guests, and classic Main Street details.

The LEGO Disney Main Street, U.S.A. set is available now on the LEGO Store for $399 as a premium collector build.

Bring the magic of Disney Parks home with LEGO's newest display-worthy masterpiece, the Disney Main Street, U.S.A. set. Inspired by the iconic entrance areas of Disney parks around the world, this nostalgic build recreates the charm, color, and timeless architecture that generations of guests have come to love. Consisting of a whopping 3,899 pieces, the completed set forms an impressive single-street display measuring 11 " tall, 6.5" deep, and 31" long. The set features beautifully detailed recreations of several beloved Main Street landmarks, including the Emporium, Crystal Arcade, and the Fire Station, complete with Walt Disney's famous apartment above.

Beyond the Main Street itself, LEGO has packed the set with charming details and accessories, including a vintage fire truck and a popcorn cart. That is not all, though, as LEGO was sure to populate the street with 16 minifigures, featuring seven park guests, the Fire Chief, a popcorn vendor, and an Emporium employee. A few Disney legends also made the cut with the beloved Dapper Dans quartet, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse. This new set is filled with nostalgia and authentic park-inspired details that fans will not want to miss. The LEGO Disney Main Street, U.S.A. set is available now for $399 right on the LEGO Store!

LEGO Disney Main Street, U.S.A.

"Disney fans ages 18 and up can showcase their passion with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Main Street, U.S.A. (43302) architecture building set. Packed with curated details and mini builds, this display-worthy model kit makes a unique decoration for your home, on a bookshelf or coffee table. It features 3 buildings: a fire station with the Walt Disney family apartment, the Emporium and the Crystal Arcade."

"There's also a fire truck, popcorn wagon with 'popping' function and 16 LEGO minifigure characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, 7 Park Guests, The Dapper Dans quartet, the Fire Department Chief, a Popcorn Seller and an Emporium Seller. This gift-giving idea is a great choice that offers a creative family activity and can be a wonderful way to share fond memories. This set contains 3,899 pieces.

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