Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art Set

LEGO is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with the new Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set (75466), a 628-piece release that recreates Vader’s helmet or the quote “I am your father.”

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Star Wars Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set, a 628-piece 50th anniversary collectible for fans.

Builders can create Darth Vader’s iconic helmet or the famous “I am your father” quote using the same bricks.

The quote display features Vader’s red lightsaber backdrop and hangs on a wall, while the helmet sits on a stand.

LEGO’s Star Wars Darth Vader Wall Art set launches January 1, 2027 for $69.99 and includes a bonus poster tile.

Darth Vader is getting a whole new LEGO makeover, and Star Wars collectors are getting two ways to bring the Dark Side into their display collections! LEGO is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with its new Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set (75466). Featuring 628 pieces, this new LEGO Star Wars set lets builders recreate either the Sith Lord's iconic helmet or one of the most recognizable quotes in movie history. The helmet design creates a striking three-dimensional display piece measuring over 10 inches tall and 10 inches wide.

However, if Star Wars fans prefer something a little more from The Empire Strikes Back, an alternate build is offered. This one recreates the legendary quote "I am your father," in brick form, with Darth Vader's red lightsaber serving as a backdrop to create an impressive layered effect. This version measures over 18 inches tall and 16 inches wide and can be hung directly on a wall using the included wall hanger element. LEGO has also included a special collectible Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back poster tile, adding another anniversary bonus for collectors. The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set (75466) arrives on January 1, 2027, for $69.99 at LEGO.com.

Star Wars LEGO Darth Vader 2 in 1 Wall Art

"Mark the 50th Anniversary of Star Wars™ with this attention-grabbing LEGO® Star Wars Darth Vader 2 in 1 Wall Art. Highlight the Sith Lord's infamy with two unique building options that use the same bricks: Darth Vader's helmet or the quote "I am your father", which still echoes through the galaxy. For assistance constructing the challenging quote design, refer to its digital-only instructions."

"Hang the quote build with the wall hanger element or place the helmet build on its stand for a tabletop showcase. Further commemorate the 50th anniversary with a bonus Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ poster tile that makes a vivid collectible display piece. You can also elevate your builds with digital instructions and organize your collection with the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 628 pieces."

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