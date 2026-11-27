Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 Cadillac MAC-26 F1 Race Car Arrives

LEGO Speed Champions welcomes Cadillac to the Formula 1 collection with driver minifigures of Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Formula 1 Cadillac MAC-26, celebrating Cadillac’s 2026 F1 debut in brick-built form.

The 212-piece Formula 1 set includes Cadillac team branding, sponsor details, and updated F1-inspired design elements.

Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas minifigures join the set with personalized helmets and driver number sticker options.

LEGO’s Cadillac Formula 1 race car is priced at $29.99, with pre-orders not yet live ahead of a March 2027 release.

A new team is joining the Formula 1 grid, and LEGO Speed Champions is making sure collectors can celebrate Cadillac's arrival! The American manufacturer makes its F1 debut in 2026 with the Cadillac MAC-26, featuring two familiar faces behind the wheel. This new 212-piece set recreates the MAC-26 with authentic Cadillac team branding, sponsor details, and much more. Each F1 race car measures 7.8" long and 1.8" tall and is packed with detail, color, and speed. LEGO did take things one step further by adding elements inspired by the latest F1 regulations, as well as official LEGO minifigures for both drivers!

As for the drivers, Sergio Pérez returns to the grid after a successful career that includes six Grand Prix victories and a memorable run with Red Bull Racing. Joining him is Valtteri Bottas, a ten-time Grand Prix winner who spent several seasons competing with Mercedes and brings plenty of experience to Cadillac's new racing program. The LEGO Speed Champions set will also include personalized helmets for Pérez and Bottas, along with driver number stickers so fans can choose who takes the cockpit. Pre-orders for the LEGO Speed Champions Cadillac MAC-26 F1 Race Car are not live yet, but it will be priced at $29.99 with a March 2027 release.

LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 Cadillac MAC-26 F1 Race Car

"Live the F1® racing dream with the newest team on the block, and a detailed model of their Cadillac MAC-26 race car. Construct the car seen on Formula 1® circuits around the world in 2026, using special LEGO® elements to add features such as a halo and wishbone to comply with F1 regulations. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history, choosing from minifigures of real-life Cadillac Formula 1 Team drivers Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas to take the wheel."

"Attach the chosen driver's number to the car, give them their helmet, help them into the cockpit, and let the action begin. This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and displays. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 212 pieces."

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