Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

LEGO Speed Champions Red Bull RB22 F1 Race Car Races Into Action

LEGO Speed Champions brings Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 2026 RB22 to life with driver minifigures of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions launches the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22, bringing the 2026 Formula 1 car to brick-built life.

The 203-piece Formula 1 set includes Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar minifigures with personalized helmets.

Authentic Red Bull team colors, sponsor details, and F1-inspired parts capture the look of the 2026 RB22 race car.

LEGO lists the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 F1 Race Car for $29.99, with pre-orders live ahead of March 1, 2027.

Red Bull Racing is bringing its latest Formula 1 contender to LEGO Speed Champions with the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22! Behind the wheel for the 2026 season are two very different talents. Max Verstappen has become one of Formula 1's biggest stars, earning four consecutive World Championships from 2021 through 2024 after making history as the sport's youngest-ever driver. Joining him is Isack Hadjar, who earned his place at Red Bull after an impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls in 2025, highlighted by his first podium finish.

LEGO is now bringing both racers to life as minifigures in some brand-new Formula 1 Speed Champions sets. Coming in a 203-piece set, it recreates the 2026 RB22 with authentic team colors, sponsor details, and specialized elements inspired by the latest F1 regulations. Builders also get two driver minifigures, each with a personalized helmet, plus number stickers and cameras to customize the car. The LEGO Speed Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 F1 Race Car is available for pre-order at LEGO for $29.99, with a March 1, 2027 release.

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 F1® Race Car

"Celebrate the maverick spirit and will to win of Oracle Red Bull Racing with this collectible RB22 F1® race car building kit. Pay meticulous attention to replicating authentic features of the team's 2026 car, using specially created LEGO® elements, including the halo, wishbone, and tire decorations, to comply with F1 regulations. Display your creation with 2 of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures."

"Choose Max Verstappen or Isack Hadjar to sit in in the cockpit, put on their helmet, apply their driver's number to the car, and they're ready to race. This is part of a LEGO Speed Champions collection of sets (sold separately), featuring all 11 Formula 1® teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season, so you can show off the entire starting grid in your home or office.". Set contains 203 pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!