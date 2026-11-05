Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: godzilla, lego

LEGO Unleashes Massive Godzilla Ideas Set with Over 5,300 Pieces!

LEGO Ideas brings Godzilla to life with a massive 5,363-piece building set featuring a towering 27.5-inch model with Heat Ray

Article Summary LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375 brings Monsterverse Godzilla to brick form as the first official LEGO Godzilla set ever.

This massive 5,363-piece LEGO Godzilla build stands 27.5 inches tall, making it the biggest LEGO Ideas set to date.

Detailed scaly skin, jagged dorsal fins, and swappable tongue or Heat Ray parts let fans pose Godzilla for display.

LEGO Monsterverse Godzilla launches on Black Friday for $449 and includes a Godzilla Footprint gift with purchase.

The King of the Monsters is finally stomping into the LEGO universe! LEGO has officially revealed its massive Ideas Godzilla (21375) building set, bringing Legendary's Monsterverse icon to life. Inspired by a fan-designed LEGO Ideas submission, this release marks LEGO's first-ever Godzilla set and is also the largest LEGO Ideas model launched to date. The set itself features the King at an incredible 5,363 pieces and will stand 27.5 inches tall when fully built. Godzilla's monstrous Monsterverse appearance is nicely captured here in brick form, with detailed, scaly skin and jagged dorsal fins.

The LEGO Ideas set itself features swappable mouth parts, allowing fans to showcase Godzilla with either his tongue or his iconic Heat Ray effect. There are definitely some changes showcased here compared to the previous LEGO Ideas creation, which does have some fans divided. However, this is one truly massive set that any LEGO fan needs to add to their display and will truly tower over LEGO City. LEGO MonsterVerse Godzilla is set to release on Black Friday for $449 and will also feature a Godzilla Footprint Gift with Purchase.

LEGO Ideas Godzilla

"Celebrate a legend of the Monsterverse and pop culture icon with this collectible LEGO® Ideas Godzilla (21375) building set for adults 18 years and up. It's an ideal gift for men, women and monster merch collectors. Immerse yourself in the rewarding challenge of capturing the Titan's imposing presence and recreating his scaly skin and jagged dorsal fins."

"Inspired by a Fan Designer's idea, voted for by fans and produced by the LEGO Group, this posable Godzilla brick-built figure makes an epic piece of movie decor for any living room or office. Once built with its tail to the left or right, adjust its head, arms, wrists and fingers for fierce battle poses. Replace his tongue with the Heat Ray to fire up a display that is sure to spark nostalgic memories for generations of fans. Set contains 5,363 pieces."

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