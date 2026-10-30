Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: doctor strange, lego

LEGO Unveils Marvel What If…? Doctor Strange Supreme Sanctum Sanctorum

It is time to return to the multiverse with Marvel What If…? as LEGO has unveiled their brand new Doctor Strange Supreme Sanctum Sanctorum

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Marvel What If...? Doctor Strange Supreme Sanctum, inspired by the dark multiverse saga.

The 814-piece Doctor Strange set features a three-level Sanctum Sanctorum with portals and mystical details.

Six minifigures include Doctor Strange Supreme, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, Zombie Thor, Zombie Namor, and more.

LEGO’s Doctor Strange Supreme Sanctum is priced at $99.99 and is expected to release on January 1, 2027.

The Marvel multiverse is getting a little darker as LEGO dives back into the animated world of What If…? with its new Doctor Strange Supreme set. Bringing together mystical Marvel heroes and the horrors of Marvel Zombies, this latest release gives fans a new Sanctum Sanctorum to build and display. First introduced in Marvel Studios' What If…? animated series, Doctor Strange Supreme is an alternate version of Stephen Strange whose grief leads him down a dangerous path of forbidden magic. Desperate to save Christine Palmer, Strange absorbs countless mystical creatures, transforming himself into one of the most powerful and unpredictable beings in the multiverse.

LEGO now brings that horror to life with their Marvel What If…? Doctor Strange Supreme set that features 814 pieces. This modular Sanctum will be a must-have for fans building their LEGO Marvel world, with three levels of play. The Sanctum Sanctorum comes packed with mystical details, removable portals, and accessories inspired by the Marvel animated universe. To make things better, it includes six minifigures, with Doctor Strange Supreme, F.R.I.D.A.Y., Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, Red Queen, Zombie Namor, and Zombie Thor! This spooky version of the LEGO Sanctum is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but it is expected to release on January 1, 2027.

LEGO – Marvel What If…? Doctor Strange Supreme

"Experience infinite enchanted adventures when multiverse worlds collide in this LEGO® ǀ Marvel What If…? Doctor Strange Supreme building toy. Explore 3 unique levels and travel to endless dimensions with removable portals. Tell enthralling stories with intriguing accessories, like the Syringe for Zombie cure, Firefighter, Throg, Book of Cagliostro, and Book of Vishanti. Imagine epic battles between 6 minifigures and create intense battle displays with energy-manipulating power, power-up hands, power-booster feet, spiderweb, chaos magic, spear, and the zombie Stormbreaker."

"The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle favorite builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently. Give this Marvel collectible as a memorable gift to kids ages 9 and up who love building and immersive play, or surprise teens and adults with a stunning display piece based on the What If…? and Marvel Zombies series. The set contains 814 pieces."

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