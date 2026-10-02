Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, playstation

LEGO Unveils New PlayStation Astro Bot Gift with Purchase Set

Astro Bot joins LEGO’s PlayStation lineup as a promotional Gift-with-Purchase: the 276-piece LEGO Astro Bot (40899) is a posable, ~8-inch display figure available with a qualifying $150 LEGO purchase.

Article Summary LEGO Astro Bot 40899 turns PlayStation’s mascot into a 276-piece collectible display build for adult fans.

The Astro Bot LEGO set stands about 8 inches tall with a posable head and arms, plus swappable eyes.

Extra details like a cape, blue propulsion jets, and display stand give LEGO Astro Bot standout shelf appeal.

LEGO Astro Bot is a limited Gift with Purchase, available with qualifying $150 buys from the LEGO Store.

Astro Bot is trading in his PlayStation controller for a pile of LEGO bricks, and the result is one seriously adorable gaming collectible. The new LEGO Astro Bot (40899) gives the PlayStation mascot a brick-built makeover, creating a colorful display piece that should fit right in with any gaming collection. Built from 276 pieces, Astro stands around 8 inches tall when completed and features a surprising amount of personality. His head and arms can be posed, while interchangeable eyes let collectors give him different expressions. An included cape and blue propulsion jets are also added, offering even more options for displaying Sony's little spacefaring hero.

Astro Bot isn't a traditional LEGO set sitting on store shelves, as LEGO will be dropping him as a new promotional gift-with-purchase. This means collectors must meet the $150 qualifying purchase threshold to bring him home. With LEGO expanding its PlayStation presence, this little Astro Bot makes for a fun companion piece, especially for fans already building out their gaming displays. Check out this new PlayStation Gift-with-Purchase set right now on the LEGO Store.

LEGO PlayStation – Astro Bot (Gift with Purchase)

"Fans of video game merch will love this LEGO® Astro Bot™ (40899) building set. Designed for adults ages 18 and up, this iconic hero makes a cool gaming decoration that's perfect for an office or game room. Complete with cape and blue propulsion jets, the Astro Bot figure comes with a stand to display the character proudly on a bookshelf or desk. Fully posable arms and head allow for dynamic poses, with swappable eyes to change his expressions. Set contains 276 pieces."

ASTRO BOT™ BUILDING KIT – Adults ages 18 years and up can share their love of the iconic PlayStation® character with this LEGO® Astro Bot (40899) video game merch model

POSABLE ROBOT FIGURE – Turn the PlayStation® hero's head fully and move his arms in different directions for dynamic posing options; swap his eyes from round to half-moon shapes to change expressions

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