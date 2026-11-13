Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils New Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter Set

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter 75478, a 676-piece A New Hope build for the 50th anniversary.

The classic Star Wars Y-Wing features stud shooters, a three-proton bomb deployer, and retractable undercarriage.

Minifigures include Dutch Vander, R2-BHD, Mon Mothma, plus a limited Star Wars Concept Art Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter launches January 1, 2027 for $79.99, adding a fan-favorite Rebel ship.

The Rebel Alliance is gearing up for another attack on the Empire, and this time LEGO is bringing one of its most iconic starfighters back to the galaxy far, far away! Making its way into LEGO's new Star Wars 50th Anniversary lineup is the new Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter (75478)! This 676-piece building set measures 14.5 inches long and is inspired by the legendary bomber seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. Known for its important role during the Battle of Yavin, the Y-Wing remains a fan-favorite Rebel vessel, and this new release gives collectors another chance to add it to their growing fleet.

The new LEGO Star Wars set features a detailed brick-built recreation of the Y-Wing, including two stud shooters and a button-operated three-proton bomb deployer. As for minifigures, this set will come with Dutch Vander, his trusty astromech droid R2-BHD, and Mon Mothma to help coordinate the Rebel Alliance's next mission. LEGO has also included a special Star Wars 50th Anniversary minifigure featuring Concept Art Luke Skywalker that fans won't want to miss. The LEGO Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter (75478) features 676 pieces and is scheduled to arrive January 1, 2027, for $79.99 through the LEGO Store.

Star Wars LEGO Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter™

"Bring interplanetary battles to life with this replica of the classic LEGO® Star Wars™ Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter for kids ages 8 and up. Place the Dutch Vander LEGO minifigure in the cockpit, bring R2-BHD on board, wave good-bye to Mon Mothma, then mount an explosive strike with fully operational defense weapons. Deploy the retractable undercarriage to land after a victorious mission."

"Enhance the buildable model with stickers that add accurate details to the design, and display the starship with a limited release Luke Skywalker (Concept Art) LEGO minifigure to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Star Wars. Use the LEGO Builder app to empower kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently. Set contains 676 pieces."

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