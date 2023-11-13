Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Leonardo Become He-Man with Mattel's TMNT x MOTU Crossover

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Mattel's MOTU joins forces with TMNT for an 80s crossover event.

Leonardo gets a He-Man makeover with a new Eternian look.

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles to launch in Q1 2024.

Expect ooze-tastic TMNT and MOTU figures, with villains to follow.

Move over He-Man; there is a new hero of Eternia as Mattel brings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the world of the Masters of the Universe. Mattel's new MOTU collab is something truly special, being two popular franchises together like never before. We have seen plenty of figures already, and Mattel has even given fans a closer look at these releases ahead of the Q1 2024 launch. One of which is the fearless leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Leonardo steps into Eternian territory with a brand new look. Leonardo is embracing the Power of Grapskull with his new He-Man-inspired design. Leo will get his own Power Sword as well as a shell shield and armor set. Hopefully, we will see a non-mutated version of He-Man later on from Hasbro with some TMNT-inspired armor to truly unite these shell-shocking heroes for one mighty team-up. The Turtles of Grayskull figures are not up for pre-order yet, but all things Mattel can be found here in the meantime.

Leonardo Joins the Fight for Eternia with Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!