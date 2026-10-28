Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Leonardo is a Nightmare with Super7's New TMNT ULTIMATES! Figure

New limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Nightmare Leonardo figure from Super7 — a 1,000-piece exclusive

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT ULTIMATES! Nightmare Leonardo, inspired by Leatherhead’s disturbing vision in 2003’s “Hunted.”

The 7-inch TMNT figure features 19 points of articulation and eerie paint details that bring Nightmare Leo to life.

Accessories include two nightmare heads, katanas, slashing effect pieces, and interchangeable hands for display.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, this Super7 exclusive TMNT Nightmare Leonardo ULTIMATES! figure is priced at $65.

Sweet dreams are not made of this, as Super7 is taking a trip into the darker corners of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. Their new Nightmare Leonardo figure is here to bring one of Leatherhead's most unsettling visions into the real world. Releasing as part of the TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 16, this exclusive release gives the fearless leader of the Heroes in a Half Shell a sinister makeover. Inspired by Season 3 Episode 8 "Hunted," the Nightmare Leo was created from the trauma that Leatherhead carries after being subjected to cruel experiments. This mutant crocodile now struggles to control his temper and fears the monster he might become, and these nightmare turtles are not helping.

Coming in at 7 inches tall, this TMNT Nightmare Leonardo figure features 19 points of articulation, haunted articulation, and eerie paintwork designed to capture his menacing look. Super7 is also bringing plenty of accessories to this nightmare, including two creepy heads with sharp teeth, his signature katana, two additional katanas with slashing effects, and multiple interchangeable hands. Nightmare Leonardo is ready to invade your dreams as a Super7 exclusive for $65, limited to only 1,000 pieces!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nightmare Turtles) Leonardo

"Uh-oh. A certain crocodile may be dreaming again. Leonardo materializes now as an exclusive ULTIMATES! Figure in nightmare form. Inspired by "Hunted" (season 3, episode 8) from the 2003 animated series, this 7" scale figure with 19 points of articulation is intricately sculpted. Scarily accurate paint details render this figure eerily reminiscent of Leatherhead's nightmare. Leatherhead the crocodile endured terrible torture at the hands of Agent Bishop, who made his temper worse."

"At night, he's haunted by the monster that lives within himself, even in his sleep, and the Turtles rise up against him in menacing form. Re-create this fan-favorite scene with this Leonardo ULTIMATES! Figure, which comes with 2 nightmare head accessories (one with a tongue sticking out), 2 katana, 2 katana with slashing effects, and multiple interchangeable hands. Complete your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection with something shell-shockingly awesome."

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