Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Leonardo Joins Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Line

A new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ figures is here from Super7 inspired by the 1987 animated series

Article Summary Super7 expands its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ line with Wave 2, bringing Leonardo to the 1987 cartoon-inspired series.

Leonardo stands 4 inches tall with 9 points of articulation, plus two blue swords and a removable shell accessory.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors also get Michelangelo, Bebop, and Rocksteady in this colorful new wave.

TMNT ReAction+ Wave 2 pre-orders are live at Super7 for $25 each, ahead of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles license shift.

A new era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is upon us, as Mattel is taking on the license in 2027. Over the past few years, a wide variety of toy companies have been bringing the details of TMNT to life, including Super7. One of Super7's more recent releases was its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reaction Plus figures, which brought new retro-inspired toys to collector shelves. This line is inspired by the 1987 TMNT cartoon, creating 4-inch-tall retro action figures with 9 points of articulation and coming in nicely designed, artful card-back packaging. Wave one has already arrived, and now wave two is here, featuring the arrival of Leonardo.

Each figure is packed with fun details and comes with two swords stored in a removable turtle shell. These figures are packed in very colorful card-back packaging that will please both retro and modern toy collectors. With the license switching over to Mattel, this could be the last wave of Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reaction Plus figures, which is fine if you just need the brothers and some of the iconic characters. Pre-orders are already live for this wave on Super7, which will also consist of Michelangelo, Rocksteady, and Bebop. Each figure is priced at $25, so be sure to put in your order while you can.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Leonardo

"Show creepazoids what Turtle Power is all about! The leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, is here as a ReAction+ Figure, ready to take on Shredder and the Foot Clan in your collection. This 4" scale action figure has 9 points of articulation and comes with two blue swords and shell accessories. The Leonardo ReAction+ Figure is sculpted and painted to resemble his appearance in the 1987 animated series. Assemble your lean mean green fearsome fighting team with this Leonardo ReAction+ Figure. Includes 2 blue sword accessories and 1 shell accessory."

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