Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, saw

Let the Game Begin with the Doll Haus of Dread SAW Collector Doll

Take your horror collection to the next level with the Doll Haus of Dread SAW collector doll, bringing the twisted world of SAW to life

Article Summary JAKKS Pacific launches Doll Haus of Dread with a SAW Billy the Puppet collector doll reimagined as a horror fashion icon.

The 11-inch SAW doll gives Billy the Puppet a pinstripe suit, red bow tie, and a stylish gender-swapped makeover.

SAW-inspired accessories include saw-blade heels and a tricycle purse, bringing Jigsaw’s twisted world into doll form.

The Doll Haus of Dread SAW collector doll arrives at Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9 for $39.97.

JAKKS Pacific wants to play a game as it debuts Doll Haus of Dread, a new line of horror fashion dolls that puts some of the genre's most recognizable killers in an entirely new setting. The timing is interesting, too, as the company steps into territory that Mattel's Monster High has helped establish: taking horror-inspired characters and giving them a fashion-doll makeover. But while Monster High built its own world of supernatural students, Doll Haus of Dread is reaching directly into the horror movie vault. Billy the Puppet is now ready to haunt your horror collection with a stunning new collectible doll.

Coming to life from the SAW franchise, JAKKS Pacific is transforming Billy the Puppet into an 11-inch collector doll with a decidedly fashionable twist. Her familiar black-and-white suit gets reimagined as a pinstripe ensemble complete with a red bow tie, while saw-blade-inspired heels and a tricycle-themed accessory add some wonderfully twisted details. These gender-swapped horror icons are always popular to see, and JAKKS Pacific is turning up the heat with their new Doll Haus of Dread line. This new SAW doll is dropping during the Walmart Collector Con on Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

Doll Haus of Dread – Billy the Puppet (SAW)

"Doll Haus of Dread™ pays homage to the world's most spine-tingling horror films. Created especially for devoted fright fans, these collectible fashion dolls reimagine the most terrifying and unforgettable characters of modern horror classics. Billy, the chilling puppet from Saw, inspires a diabolically stylish and imaginative doll. Waist-length black hair frames her pale face, painted with signature red spiral designs and matching crimson lips."

"She wears a pinstripe tuxedo jacket with dramatic tails and lined with iconic spiral motifs, paired with flared pants featuring bold red pleats. A crisp white dress shirt and signature red bow tie complete the sinister look. She carries a tricycle-inspired purse as a tribute to Billy's iconic entrance, while her sparkling red shoes feature miniature silver saw blades at the heels for a sharp finishing touch."

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