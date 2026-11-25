Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Join LEGO Speed Champions F1 Line

LEGO Speed Champions welcomes Ferrari’s SF-26 with driver minifigures of Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Ferrari SF-26 Formula 1 race car with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc minifigures.

The 230-piece Scuderia Ferrari build features 2026 F1 details, red livery, sponsor graphics, halo and wishbone parts.

Fans can swap between Hamilton and Leclerc with personalized helmets and interchangeable driver number stickers.

LEGO’s Ferrari SF-26 Formula 1 set launches in March 2027 for $27.99 as part of the wider 2026 F1 collection.

The Prancing Horse is ready to take the track as LEGO Speed Champions introduces the Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 F1 Race Car! Leading Ferrari into the 2026 season are two world-class drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. This 230-piece set recreates Ferrari's 2026 SF-26 with its iconic red livery, Prancing Horse emblem, sponsor details, and special LEGO elements designed in line with the latest F1 regulations. Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, making him one of the most successful racers in the sport's history!

After spending years with Mercedes, he joined Ferrari in 2025, bringing his championship experience to the legendary Italian team. Alongside him is Leclerc, a talented Monegasque driver who has become a fan favorite since joining Ferrari in 2019. Measuring 7.8" long, the Ferrari SF-26 F1 Race Car is sleek, packed with sponsors, and includes both Hamilton and Leclerc as LEGO minifigures. They do come complete with personalized helmets and interchangeable driver number stickers. The LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-26 F1 Race Car is set to release in March 2027 for $27.99.

LEGO Formula 1 Ferrari SF-26 F1® Race Car

"Drive for the honor of Cavallino Rampante with this Ferrari SF-26 F1® race car building kit for kids. Construct the team's 2026 Formula 1® car using specially created LEGO® elements, including the wishbone and halo, to meet F1 design regulations. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history, hitting the track with one of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures."

"Choose to race with either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc. Apply the selected driver's number to the car, put on their personalized helmet, and jump in the cockpit for role-play racing action. This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and striking room decor. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 230 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!