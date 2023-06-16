Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Limited Edition Black Light DC Comics Scarecrow Revealed by McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back with more of the limited edition DC Multiverse with even more exclusive releases like Blacklight Scarecrow

Just when you thought McFarlane Toys was done, they debut another limited edition figure. Releasing exclusively through Entertainment Earth, DC Comics Fear State Scarecrow is back. This deadly villain has unveiled the ultimate attack for Gotham and is now getting a new blacklight deco for the event. Scarecrow will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and has a new bright neon blacklight deco and an interesting blacklight studio display base. He will feature a windowless box as well as a numbered certificate of authenticity, keeping this line true to its limited quantity. These Gold Label exclusives are just getting more and more interesting, and we can imagine that McFarlane is not done anytime soon. Fear State Scarecrow is priced at $29.99, set for an August 2023 release and pre-orders can be found here. Be sure to check out some of the other limited edition exclusives that are coming soon, like the recently revealed Black & White Superman seen here.

Scarecrow Embraces the Blacklight with McFarlane Toys

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Can Batman counteract the terrifying toxin concocted by his fear-obsessed foe? Ripped from the pages of DC Comics' Infinite Frontier, Scarecrow is showcased with an exclusive, hauntingly hallucinogenic black-light deco. Equipped with syringe claws, Scarecrow is packed with an exclusive card stand and a base with 2 battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with a Scarecrow illustration on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back."

"Fully articulated, cryptic Jonathan Crane stands approximately 7-inches tall and comes in deluxe packaging. Unleash Gotham City's worst nightmare with this DC Multiverse Scarecrow Infinite Frontier Black Light Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Limited to 3,000 pieces."

