Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, The legends Of Zelda

Link Awakens with Hasbro's New The Legend of Zelda six-inch Figure

Get ready to bring the world of The Legend of Zelda to life as Hasbro has unveiled their new six-inch figures inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Article Summary Hasbro launches its first The Legend of Zelda 6-inch figures, starting with Link from Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Link figure features 20+ articulation points, detailed sculpting, paint, and a soft goods cape.

Accessories include the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and a swappable hand for dynamic Hyrule display options.

Pre-orders are live at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with The Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule Link due spring 2027.

A new era of video game collectibles has arrived as Hasbro officially enters the world of The Legend of Zelda with a brand-new line of action figures. The first wave of figures is inspired by the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bringing Nintendo's legendary heroes and villains to collectors in a new 6-inch scale format. Leading the first wave is Link, the legendary hero of Hyrule. Inspired by his appearance in Tears of the Kingdom, this figure stands approximately 6 inches tall and features around 20 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate a wide variety of dynamic poses. The figure captures Link's updated design from the game, with impressive sculpting, detailed paint applications, and a blend of traditional plastic and soft-goods elements.

The packaging also follows the collector-friendly style seen in Hasbro's Marvel Legends and Star Wars: The Black Series lines, featuring a window box design that lets fans display the figure without removing it from the packaging. Link comes equipped with several iconic accessories, including a swappable right hand, the legendary Master Sword, and the Hylian Shield. The accessories are simple, but that is all Link needs to save the kingdom from the Demon King. Pre-orders are currently available through Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with the figures expected to release in spring 2027.

The Legend of Zelda – Heroes of Hyrule Link

"Ever since its first title, released in the U.S. in 1987, the Legend of Zelda series has mixed exploration and discovery with action and adventure. Link and Zelda's eternal battle against Ganondorf forms the centerpiece of these epic tales from the world of Hyrule. Now, with 6-inch-scale figures from Hasbro, fans can finally bring to life their favorite game moments and cut-scenes — or imagine their own. "

"Link, the courageous hero of Hyrule, must gather the power of the Sages to aid him in his quest to defeat Ganondorf. The Legend of Zelda Heroes of HyruleLink6-inch-scale action figure is inspired by the action-adventure video game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans can display this Legend of Zelda figure, with game-inspired sculpt and design, 20+ articulation points, and a soft cloth cape, in their collections."

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