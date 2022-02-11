Live Action Transformers Optimus Prime Takara Tomy Arrives from Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed their newest imported Transformers Takara Tomy figure as the Autobot leader Optimus Prime has arrived. Coming out of the hit live action film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Optimus is fully detailed and loaded with color. Featuring movie-accurate detail, this fully articulated figure will feature more articulation than most with moveable fingers, ankles, feet, and torso. Transformers Optimus Prime will be able to transform into his flaming truck mode and will also come with some iconic weapons. Two blasters and two sword weapons will be included to make sure he can take on any Decepticon in his way. The Transformers Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-05 Optimus Prime is priced at $50.99, set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish series features popular figures from the Studio Series and War for Cybertron lines in original Japanese deco, sculpt, and design. The Premium Finish Optimus Prime figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the brave Autobot medic with premium deco and detail."

Includes: Autobot Optimus Prime figure, buzzsaw weapon accessory, and original Japanese-language instructions

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the noble Autobot leader, Optimus Prime, as seen in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Premium collectible

Movie-accurate deco

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posability in action poses

Detailed deco and accessories, including 2 blaster and 2 sword accessories

Converts from robot mode to truck vehicle mode

Warning: Choking Hazard — Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.