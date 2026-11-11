Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: army ants, lone coconut

Lone Coconut Brings Back Army Ants Armada with New 4.5-inch Figures

Army Ants Armada returns with a new line of fully articulated 4.5-inch action figures from Lone Coconut, bringing the classic 1987 toy line

Article Summary Lone Coconut revives Army Ants with Army Ants Armada, a new 4.5-inch articulated figure line inspired by 1987.

Made with S3D Toys and East Coast Toyz, the new Army Ants line brings Orange Army vs. Blue Army back to shelves.

The launch starts with Grubb and Grunt in a two-pack, offered through BigBadToyStore’s BigBadLaunchPad at $59.99.

Army Ants Armada adds unlockable packs at funding milestones, with the campaign sitting at 70% funded so far.

The battle between the Orange Army and Blue Army is ready to begin once again as Lone Coconut brings a classic piece of toy history back to life. Army Ants Armada has just been revealed as a new action-figure collection inspired by the original 1987 series. Partnering with S3D Toys and East Coast Toyz, Lone Coconut (most famous for Plunderlings) is now reimagining the classic Army Ants characters as fully articulated 4.5-inch collectible action figures. The original line featured 40 characters, similar to their Plunderlings line, each with their own specialty and weapons, and now a new generation of collectors can revisit that miniature battlefield.

To bring this toy line home, collectors will have to join the campaign throughBigBadToyStore's BigBadLaunchPad. The first offering is the Trooper Squad Grubb & Infantry Team Grunt Two-Pack at a Founder Price of $59.99. This is just the beginning, as backers of Army Ants Armada can unlock more as the project reaches its funding milestones. The General McAnther & General Patant Character Pack unlocks at 150% funding, followed by the Special Forces Team Jagged Tooth & Strike Force Team Snorklehead Character Pack at 250%. Finally, the Flame Thrower Squad Blow Torch & Sniper Team Recoil Character Pack is waiting at the 350% milestone. At the time of writing, the project is listed as 70% funded with 23 days remaining in its launch window. Check out the entire campaign right now, and remember they've got guts, you squish and squash!

Lone Coconut – Army Ants Armada

"Lone Coconut the studio, that previously brought Plunderling is now launching Army Ants Armada – reimagining the cult 1987 toy line as a fully articulated, 4.5" collector action figure series. For Army Ants Armada, Lone Coconut partners with S3D Toys and East Coast Toyz: the owners of the Army Ants IP and the team behind a brand-new companion comic series, to bring the classic Orange Army vs. Blue Army rivalry back to collectors' shelves."

"In 1987, Army Ants released 40 original characters: 20 for the Blue Army, 20 for the Orange Army each with a distinct specialty and weapon. Nearly four decades later, the line is still remembered for their memorable tagline "They've got guts you squish and squash!"

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