Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Look out for These Upcoming Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine Promos

Get ready for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger unveils details for Attack of the Vine, arriving at local game stores on July 17, 2026.

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine launches July 17 at local game stores, with a wider retail release on July 24, 2026.

Set 13 adds Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, and Up, bringing fresh characters and new Disney Lorcana promo cards to chase.

Sully and Tigger headline Attack of the Vine promos, while League Play rewards include Morph, Randall Boggs, and Mei Lee.

Collectors can hunt a Disney Parks Maleficent promo, while competitive Disney Lorcana events offer Rapunzel and a themed playmat.

Disney Lorcana is officially continuing its rise in popularity as fans dive deeper into Ravensburger's hit trading card game. Since launching in August 2024, the game has steadily grown into a major collectible TCG, supported by strong organized play, exciting promotions, and highly sought-after promotional cards. Unlike many other card games, Ravensburger consistently delivers a wide range of promos through local game stores, events, pre-releases, and championship competitions. The next major release, Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine, arrives at local game stores on July 17, 2026, followed by a wider retail release on July 24.

As with previous sets, this new expansion will feature a variety of promotional cards that players and collectors can earn or collect during special events. This set introduces new franchises into the game, including Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, and Up. Several characters from these worlds will also appear as promos. One of the standout seasonal promos is Sully – Dash the New Boss, featured as the main promotional card for the set. Joining him is Tigger – Hunny Barbarian, which will be available as a buy-a-box promo at local game stores. Weekly League Play promos will also return, featuring cards such as Morph – Little Imitator from Treasure Planet, Randall Boggs – Scary Smarts, and Meilin Lee – Lead Vocalist from Turning Red. These promos will primarily be distributed through local game store events, while pre-release kits will include their own set of randomly inserted promo cards per box.

One of the most exciting highlights includes another Disney Parks exclusive promo with Maleficent – Exultant Spellcaster, as Ravensburger continues to expand its reach directly with Disney. The fun does not end there as competitive play will also feature special rewards, including championship prizes at store-level events! Rapunzel – Escaping the Tower returns with stunning artwork and will be offered as a non-foil participation card, while the Top 8 competitors will receive a holographic version. To complete the prize pool, championship winners will also receive a themed playmat featuring Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc., celebrating their victory in style! Check out your Local Card Shop for more information on these prizes and events as it gets closer to the Attack of the Vine launch.

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