Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Loosecollector, youngblood

LooseCollector Reveals Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Chapel 1/12 Figure

Get ready to add Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Chapel to your collection — a new 1/12-scale figure is on the way.

Article Summary LooseCollector adds Chapel to its Youngblood 1/12 line, bringing Rob Liefeld’s masked anti-hero to collectors.

The 7.2-inch Youngblood Chapel figure features 36 points of articulation for dynamic combat-ready posing.

Youngblood Chapel includes 10 swap hands, alternate head, rifles, pistols, knife, and removable tactical gear.

Pre-orders are live now for the Youngblood Chapel figure at $89.99, with LooseCollector listing a Q2 2027 release.

A new member of Rob Liefeld's Youngblood series is coming to life in action-figure form from LooseCollector. LooseCollector has been slowly bringing the members of Youngblood to life, and now it is time for Bruce Turner, a.k.a. Chapel, to join the fight. Chapel is a highly skilled assassin and former government operative who wears a signature skull-like mask and is armed with heavy weapons in a military-style getup. He is more of a ruthless killer rather than your average superhero, and now collectors can bring him home with LooseCollector's latest Youngblood figure.

Coming in at 7.2 inches tall, Chapel will have 36 points of articulation and a nice variety of interchangeable parts and weapons to showcase him in action. This set will consist of 10 swappable hands, an alternate head, two rifles, a knife, two pistols, and removable tactical gear. Pre-orders for the Rob Liefeld Youngblood 1/12-scale Chapel figure are already live for $89.99, with a Q2 2027 release. If you need more Youngblood figures in your collection, then be on the lookout for more releases from LooseCollector, like the arrival of Badrock.

Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Chapel 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"LooseCollector is beyond proud to bring a new figure to life based on the fan favorite comic series Rob Liefeld's Youngblood! Jumping hot off the pages is none other than the anti-hero Chapel! A mercenary who always makes sure he works for the highest bidder, this outstanding action figure includes vibrant detailing, exhubrant coloring and enough dynamic articulation points to ensure the job gets done and Chapel gets paid! Don't miss out on growing your Youngblood collection and order your figure today!"

Product Features

7.2 inches (18.28cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of ABS

Based on the Youngblood comic

36 Points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Packaged in collector-friendly box

Box Contents

Chapel figure

Alternate head sculpt

10 Interchangeable hands

2 Rifles

2 Pistols

Knife

Removable tactical gear

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