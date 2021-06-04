Explore Middle Earth With New Lord of the Rings Build-A-Bear's

Build-A-Bear has unveiled new themed bears for their Workshop as the hit franchise The Lord of the Rings comes to life. There iconic character from the film is arriving in bear form with Frodo, Gandalf, and a Gollum companion. Both Frodo and Gandalf get simple brown bear pushes but will ahem new themed outfits straight from Middle Earth. To make things even better, both the Lord of the Rings plushes will have sound boxes with 5 phrases from the film. These lovable bears are ready to go on on ultimate journey once again, and the bundle can be bought exclusively online right now with I would imagine an in-store release will happen soon. The Build-A-Bear The Lord of the Rings Beast with sound are priced at $65 each, with the 7" Gollum plush companion coming in at $15. Bundles are live and going in and out of stock here, so act fast before their heroic quest begins.

"Lord of the Rings Bear gives the best hugs in all of Middle-earth! Prepare for epic journeys ahead with this enchanting bear inspired by the timeless trilogy beloved by generations. Superfans and collectors alike will love its brown fur, pointy ears, and shiny Lord of the Rings graphics on the paw pads. Get your bear ready for any adventure ahead by personalizing it with outfits, sounds and accessories inspired by The Lord of the Rings!"

"Lord of the Rings Bear is the most trusty companion for any epic adventure ahead, and this magical bear is made even more fun with its Gandalf costume! This fun-filled gift bundle always arrives precisely when he means to! It includes Lord of the Rings Bear wearing Gandalf's hat, beard, robe and staff. Press the bear's paw to hear Gandalf's 5-in-1 phrases with every magical hug!"

"Have you ever seen a more snuggly Sméagol? Gollum may be known for being a corrupt creature, but he's sure to bring cuddly fun as a mini plush friend. This prestuffed Gollum plush has a toothy smile, brown loin cloth and a Lord of the Rings graphic on his paw pad. He makes a precious addition to any fan's collection!"