Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, lovecraft

Lovecraft Returns from the Dead for BigBadWorkShop's The Raven Society

Something wicked this way glows with H.P. Lovecraft as he gets a supernatural glow-in-the-dark figure for The Raven Society

Article Summary H.P. Lovecraft joins BigBadWorkShop’s Raven Society, adding the horror icon and Cthulhu Mythos to the line.

The R.I.P. Founder Edition gives Lovecraft a glow-in-the-dark, translucent ghost look tied to the Library lore.

This 1:12-scale Lovecraft figure has 20 points of articulation plus a typewriter, occult relics, and effects.

Pre-orders are live now for the campaign-exclusive Lovecraft figure at $39.99, with a Q2 2027 release window.

H.P. Lovecraft was an American horror writer whose imagination helped create an entirely new kind of terror. Best known for stories featuring ancient cosmic beings, forbidden knowledge, and humanity's insignificance in the face of forces beyond comprehension, Lovecraft introduced the world to Cthulhu and the expanding mythology that became known as the Cthulhu Mythos. His influence continues to reach across horror literature, movies, video games, and collectibles, making him a fitting addition to BigBadWorkShop's The Raven Society. Created by the team behind Operation: Monster Force, this independent action-figure universe brings together legendary writers, inventors, and mysterious historical figures through a supernatural Library.

Now, Lovecraft gets a particularly eerie introduction with his R.I.P. Founder Edition, featuring glow-in-the-dark elements that represent the ghostly appearance of Society members traveling outside of the Library's protection. This exclusive 1:12-scale figure has 20 points of articulation and features a green translucent sculpt that glows in the dark. As for accessories, Lovecraft comes with a Cthulhu head and limbs, typewriter, tentacled book, occult artifacts, and spell and smoke effects. The Raven Society campaign has already passed 100%, and pre-orders are live for this campaign-exclusive release at $39.99 with a Q2 2027 release.

The Raven Society R.I.P. H.P. Lovecraft (Glow-in-the-Dark)

"BigBadWorkShop partners with the creators of Operation: Monster Force to unleash The Raven Society, a new action figure line that brings a thrilling new twist to the worlds of gothic fiction, classic literature, and the supernatural. This new 1:12-scale collectible action figure line brings together an extraordinary cast of intriguing characters, mysterious figures, and sinister forces inspired by the timeless tales and eerie legends that have captivated imaginations for generations."

"Filled with mystery, intrigue, and unexpected discoveries, The Raven Society opens the door to a world where familiar stories take on new life, and nothing is quite as it seems. At the heart of it all lies a mysterious Library vast beyond comprehension; its endless shelves hold countless stories, forgotten secrets, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!