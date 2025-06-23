Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super 7

Lt. Falcon Joins the Fight with New G.I.Joe: The Movie ReAction+

Yo Joe! The heroes and villains from the G.I. Joe Universe has returned with a new set of collectibles from Super 7

Article Summary Lt. Falcon from G.I. Joe: The Movie gets new Super7 ReAction+ figure with classic O-Ring design and 12 points of articulation

Don Johnson-voiced character transformed from rebellious recruit to hero in battle against sinister Cobra-La forces

3.75-inch figure includes movie-accurate details, backpack, shotgun accessories, and vintage-style blister card packaging

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 04 Movie Collection Lt. Falcon available now from Super7 for $20 with throwback 80s styling

Lt. Falcon bursts onto the screen in G.I. Joe: The Movie as the cocky, rebellious half-brother of Duke. Voiced by Don Johnson, Falcon initially pushes off the responsibility of being a Joe and sneaks off to flirt with Jinx. However, when Cobra's sinister Cobra-La forces attack, Lt. Falcon gets a major wake-up call and rises to action. Falcon is ready for his redemption story from G.I. Joe: The Movie with a brand new collection from Super7. The Joe movement is upon us with more collectibles hitting the market than ever before, capturing new and nostalgic Joe fans out there.

The newest release is from Super7 as they continue their G.I. Joe ReAction+ wave with a set of figures inspired by the hit 80s animated movie. Lt. Falcon is now ready to fight with its impressive 3.75" figure that features the classic O-Ring design with 12 points of articulation. This Green Beret comes with a backpack and shotgun accessory as well as his very own blistered card back. Collector can take the fight to Cobra right now as G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 04 is live with Lt. Falcon, priced at $20.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 04 (Movie Collection) Lt. Falcon

"Lieutenant Falcon is ready to lead the charge! Inspired by his appearance in G.I. Joe: The Movie, this 3.75" scale G.I. Joe ReAction+ Figure brings the Green Beret to life with movie-accurate paint and sculpt details and includes his signature backpack and laser blaster accessories, all packed on a full-color, illustrated blistered card back. Designed to look and feel like the vintage toys from the early '80s, this throwback figure also features O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation, giving him ultimate posability for any battle-ready stance. The battle between G.I. Joe and Cobra-La is more intense than ever—don't miss your chance to add this Lt. Falcon ReAction+ Figure to your collection!"

