Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart

Luigi and Bowser Jr. Race Into Action with New LEGO Mario Kart Set

LEGO brings Luigi and Bowser Jr. to Mario Kart with actual LEGO minifigures, two racing vehicles, shell launchers, and more

Article Summary LEGO expands its Mario Kart lineup with Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race, a new 104-piece set with classic minifigures.

Luigi drives the Rally Kart while Bowser Jr. races in the Chargin' Truck, bringing two rival vehicles to the track.

The Mario Kart LEGO set includes shell launchers, a Banana, cones, and a coin for action-packed race and battle play.

Priced at $29.99, LEGO Mario Kart Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race launches January 1, 2027, for ages 4 and up.

It has been a wild ride for the LEGO Super Mario collection ever since Nintendo's iconic plumber entered the world of brick building. First launched in 2020, the LEGO Super Mario theme introduced a unique interactive building experience that allowed fans to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life in an entirely new way. Since then, the collection has expanded with familiar characters, iconic locations, and plenty of memorable moments from across the beloved video game franchise. Now, LEGO is keeping that excitement going with brand-new Mario Kart sets featuring actual LEGO minifigures!

Coming in as part of the LEGO Super Mario lineup is Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race (72056), a fun new set that puts two familiar rivals behind the wheel. Featuring 104 pieces, this new release includes Luigi and Bowser Jr. with buildable karts that launch shells. Luigi is ready to hit the track in his Rally Kart, while Bowser Jr. takes on the track in the Chargin' Truck. The LEGO Mario Kart Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race set is priced at $29.99 and is set to release on January 1, 2027.

LEGO Mario Kart – Luigi & Bowser Jr.'s Race

"Mario Kart™ fans, start your engines! Luigi and Bowser Jr. are revving up their karts for the ultimate race. This Mario Kart toy puts 2 iconic minifigures and 2 vehicles in your hands, giving kids 4-years-old and up the lead to build, race, and win their own story. Luigi hits the track in a zippy Rally Kart, while Bowser Jr. brings the big bad Chargin' Truck."

"Both toy karts feature easy-to-build Starter Bricks for little hands, plus 2 shell launchers and enough accessories to stage a real-world battle and race. Included obstacles like a Banana and cones litter the track, but the real prize is the coin waiting to give your racer a boost. This is a cool gift idea for Super Mario™ lovers and preschoolers with approaching birthdays. Set contains 104 pieces"

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