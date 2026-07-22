Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Rivals

Luna Snow Saves the Day with Hot Toys New 1/6 Marvel Rivals Release

New 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys as it debuts Luna Snow from the hit video game Marvel Rivals

Article Summary Hot Toys expands its Marvel Rivals line with Luna Snow, the K-pop cryokinetic hero from NetEase Games’ hit shooter.

The 1/6 Marvel Rivals Luna Snow figure features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, and a seamless silicone upper body.

Premium tailoring, interchangeable hands, ice-effect accessories, and a dynamic display base capture Luna Snow’s in-game style.

Marvel Rivals collectors can RSVP through Sideshow now for Luna Snow, with pre-orders pending ahead of a 2027 release.

Hot Toys continues to expand its growing Marvel Rivals lineup with another fan-favorite hero. Joining the fight is Luna Snow, the cryokinetic K-pop superstar superhero, who has been faithfully recreated from NetEase Games' hit multiplayer title. Inspired by her in-game appearance, Luna Snow features an all-new head sculpt with impressive likeness and Hot Toys' signature rolling eyeball system. The figure will also introduce a newly engineered silicone upper body that provides a seamless, realistic appearance while maintaining excellent articulation.

Luna's detailed Marvel Rivals costume has been recreated with premium tailoring and precise paintwork, capturing every element of her sleek on-screen design. Hot Toys also includes several interchangeable hands, translucent ice-effect pieces, themed accessories, and a specially designed display base that recreates her powers in action. With Marvel Rivals quickly becoming one of Marvel's most popular games, Luna Snow makes an excellent addition to the growing sixth-scale lineup and is sure to appeal to both gamers and Marvel collectors alike. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but collectors can RSVP now through Sideshow Collectibles ahead of the figure's planned 2027 release.

Marvel Rivals – 1/6th Scale Luna Snow Collectible Figure

"Get ready to feel the rhythm and the chill! Since her sensational debut, the South Korean K-Pop idol turned cryokinetic superhero, Luna Snow, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, stepping onto the chaotic battlefields of the hit superhero team-based PVP shooter Marvel Rivals, Luna is ready to freeze her enemies and heal her allies in spectacular style."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to bring the concert to your collection by introducing the stunning 1/6th scale Luna Snow Collectible Figure, based on her dazzling appearance in Marvel Rivals. The figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with highly accurate makeup, skin texture, sculpted black-and-white two-toned asymmetrical mid-length bob hairstyle, and separate rolling eyeballs for collectors to adjust her captivating gaze."

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