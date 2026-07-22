Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

M.A.S.K. Condor (Hologram Edition) SDCC 2026 Exclusive Announced

Get ready for some new M.A.S.K. collectibles as The Loyal Subjects reveals SDCC 2026 Exclusive Vehicle & Action Figure Sets

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects unveils the M.A.S.K. Condor Hologram Edition as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive set.

This M.A.S.K. Condor features a translucent green hologram look with glow-in-the-dark details and cyber grid styling.

Brad Turner gets an exclusive holographic paint application, plus interchangeable helmets and action blast effects.

M.A.S.K. collectors can pre-order the SDCC 2026 Condor set now for $54.99 ahead of its September 2026 release.

Prepare for takeoff! San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is bringing another exciting M.A.S.K. exclusive from The Loyal Subjects. Following the successful revival of the beloved 1980s toy line, collectors can now add the Condor Hologram Edition featuring Brad Turner to their growing collection. Inspired by the holographic computer simulations seen throughout the M.A.S.K. command center, this limited-edition SDCC exclusive gives the iconic motorcycle a striking translucent green finish, complete with glow-in-the-dark features.

Brad Turner will also receive an exclusive holographic-inspired paint application with glow-in-the-dark details. The figure includes interchangeable helmets, while the Condor comes packed with blast effects to recreate high-speed action scenes. The Loyal Subjects continues to impress with its modern take on M.A.S.K., blending nostalgia with updated engineering and premium presentation. This exclusive Condor is another must-have for longtime fans of the franchise. Pre-orders for the M.A.S.K. Condor Hologram Edition are available now for $54.99, with an expected September 2026 release.

M.A.S.K. Condor with Brad Turner (Hologram Edition)

"The ultimate covert rider enters the digital grid! Condor is back—reimagined by The Loyal Subjects in a spectacular, limited-edition Hologram Variant built exclusively for the 2026 convention season. This special release transforms the iconic vehicle and driver into a translucent, high-tech projection straight out of a M.A.S.K. computer simulation! This convention exclusive features a stunning transparent green hologram figure alongside a translucent vehicle body accented with cybernetic gridlines."

"Even better? The entire set glows in the dark, making it a phenomenal standout centerpiece for nighttime display. Utilizing the premium sculpt from the core re-release, this two-wheeler still flips into an aerial assault machine in just a few quick steps. Don't miss your chance to secure this rare, grid-powered exclusive before it de-manifests forever!"

Box Contents

Condor vehicle 2 Effects

Brad Turner figure 2 Helmets



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