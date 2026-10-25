MAFEX Takes Aim with New Punisher Figure from Daredevil: Born Again

Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974, created by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, and John Romita Sr. Originally introduced as a deadly adversary for Spider-Man, Castle would become one of Marvel's most recognizable antiheroes. Driven by the murder of his family, he goes on to wage a relentless war against crime, using his military training and arsenal to deliver his own brand of justice. Jon Bernthal has become a fan favorite as Frank Castle, bringing brutal intensity to Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Now, Medicom Toy is bringing the vigilante to its MAFEX line with a new figure inspired by the series.

Standing at roughly six inches tall, MAFEX No. 337 captures Castle's screen-inspired appearance with interchangeable head parts and an impressive collection of weapons. Collectors can outfit the Punisher with a handgun, a shotgun, and a combat knife, along with holster and knife-holder accessories. An articulated display stand is also included for dynamic posing. This is yet another impressive release from Medicom, and they did an incredible job with this head sculpt, so hopefully this translates well in figure form. The MAFEX The Punisher is priced at ¥14,080 in Japan and is scheduled for 2027; stay tuned for pre-orders to arrive shortly on import sites like Big Bad Toy Store.