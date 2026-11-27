Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mafex

MAFEX Takes Batman to the Edge with New KnightsEnd Action Figure

Medicom Toy expands its DC Comics MAFEX collection with a new Batman: KnightsEnd action figure featuring Jean-Paul Valley's armored Batsuit

Article Summary Medicom Toy adds Batman: KnightsEnd to its MAFEX line with Jean-Paul Valley’s brutal armored Batman design.

Inspired by the fallout of Knightfall, the figure captures Azrael Batman’s darker, more violent Gotham crusade.

The 6-inch MAFEX KnightsEnd Batman includes swappable head, extra hands, flamethrower gauntlets, and gear.

Batman: KnightsEnd MAFEX No.340 is up for pre-order at $124.99, with the figure scheduled for December 2027.

The Dark Knight is back, but Gotham City is getting a much more dangerous version of Batman! Medicom Toy continues to expand its DC Comics MAFEX lineup with a brand new release inspired by Batman: KnightsEnd. Following the events of Batman: Knightfall, Bruce Wayne was left broken after his brutal battle with Bane, allowing Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael, to take up the mantle of the Bat. However, his aggressive methods and increasingly violent approach to crime-fighting pushed him further away from Batman's original mission. Medicom Toy now brings this darker chapter of Batman history to life with an impressive new MAFEX figure!

Jean-Paul Valley's iconic and enhanced armored Batsuit is faithfully coming to life in glorious 6" format. This version of Batman showcases his more savage approach to protecting Gotham, with a swappable head, extra hands, multiple flamethrower gauntlets, two Batarang gauntlets, and a grappling hook. It is a great addition for collectors looking to complete their Knightfall and KnightsEnd displays. The Batman: KnightsEnd MAFEX No.340 Batman figure is now available for pre-order for $124.99, with an expected December 2027 arrival.

Batman: KnightsEnd MAFEX No.340 Batman Action Figure

"The mantle of Batman is mine and mine alone. What does it mean to be the Batman? A haunting question that looms over all who dare don the mantle of the Dark Knight. For the successor Jean-Paul Valley, it is a war that must be won…by any means necessary. Medicom Toy is beyond thrilled to present their next entry in the dynamic MAFEX line of figures with the introduction of the Batman: KnightsEnd Batman!"

"Equipped with an enhanced armor suit, this new version of Batman patrols the city of Gotham with a more savage and lethal edge to his crime-fighting. Taking advantage of the MAFEX signature articulation and detail work, this awesome figure is ready to join your roster!"

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