Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, mafex

MAFEX Unveils New DC Comics MAFEX Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.)

A new wave of MAFEX figures is on the way from Medicom, including Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.)

Article Summary MAFEX Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.) brings Batman: Hush to life with a classic blue-and-gray comic costume.

The 6.3-inch Batman figure features premium articulation, a wired cape, and iconic Batman blue cowl styling.

Batman accessories include alternate heads, hands, Batarangs, plus Bruce Wayne swap parts for added display options.

Pre-orders for MAFEX Batman No.333 are live now for $124.99, with an August 2027 release from Medicom.

Return to the pages of DC Comics Batman: Hush with the MAFEX Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.), a striking new version of the Dark Knight inspired by Bruce Wayne's classic comic-book look. Standing around 6.3 inches tall, this highly articulated figure features Batman's iconic blue-and-gray costume, complete with the familiar black/yellow emblem, yellow utility belt, and flowing wired blue cape. The figure is designed with MAFEX's signature attention to articulation, allowing DC Comics fans to help capture the perfect Caped Crusader pose.

As for accessories, Medicom included multiple interchangeable head sculpts, and hands provide even more display possibilities, along with Batarangs and other Batman equipment, adding some extra variety. However, one of the biggest additions to this new MAFEX No.333 Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.) is the swappable Bruce Wayne torso, arms, and unmasked heads. Showcase of Batman in action or Bruce Wayne recovering at home with this delightful new release that fans will surely not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live for $124.99 with an August 2027 release. Be sure to pair him with the MAFEX No.334 Batgirl (Recollection Ver.) to uncover the secrets of Hush.

DC Comics MAFEX Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.)

"The Dark Knight has returned once more to the world of MAFEX with Medicom Toy bringing to life Batman (Recollection Blue Ver.)! Having been injured in a brutal fight against the criminals of Gotham City, Batman can be displayed in two alternate variations: both in his iconic blue cowl and cape as he patrols the city or as Bruce Wayne holed up in his manor, bloodied and battered as he takes time to rest and recover. Designed with the best technology WayneTech can purchase, this outstanding figure incorporates all the trademark MAFEX qualities into a figure you can't miss out on! Fire up the Bat Signal and order yours today!"

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