Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, marvel

Magneto Joins Iron Studios Avengers: Doomsday 1/10 Collection

Clear some shelf space: Iron Studios is releasing brand-new 1/10 scale statues, including Magneto from Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Iron Studios adds Magneto to its Avengers: Doomsday 1/10 Art Scale lineup, bringing the Master of Magnetism to shelves.

The hand-painted statue features Magneto’s new Marvel Studios design with maroon suit, cape, and comics-inspired helmet.

Avengers: Doomsday sets up a multiverse collision that unites the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and legendary X-Men.

Ian McKellen’s Magneto statue is up for pre-order now at $199.99, with Iron Studios targeting a late 2026 release.

It is unclear what Phase Seven will look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Multiverse Saga is coming to a climactic end with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday will depict the collapse of the multiverse as three iconic worlds converge for the first time. This will bring the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and legendary X-Men together on the big screen. Iron Studios is now bringing some of these legendary X-Men to life with brand-new, highly detailed 1/10 scale statues.

Up first is none other than the Master of Magnetism himself, Magneto. This hand-painted statue showcases Magneto's brand-new Marvel Studios look, complete with a maroon costume, flowing cape, and a more comics-accurate helmet. The statue is highly detailed and depicts Ian McKellen seemingly standing amid the wreckage of the X-Mansion. It will be fascinating to see the Avengers and X-Men finally share the screen, and this new Iron Studios statue is certainly one for the books. Pre-orders are already live online for $199.99 with a late 2026 release.

Iron Studios – Avengers: Doomsday – Magneto

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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