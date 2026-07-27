Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Magneto Returns with Exclusive Marvel Legends for Avengers: Doomsday

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 wrapped, and Hasbro revealed new Marvel Legends figures — including Magneto from Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled the first Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday wave at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, spanning Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Magneto returns to Marvel Legends inspired by Sir Ian McKellen’s Avengers: Doomsday appearance, marking his first Avengers film.

The Avengers: Doomsday Magneto figure features a photo-real likeness, updated crimson suit, soft-goods cape, and alternate hands.

Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Magneto is an Amazon exclusive, priced at $27.99, with pre-orders live July 27 and a Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro delivered an impressive lineup of reveals throughout San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Still, one of its biggest surprises came on the convention's final day with the unveiling of the first wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday. The lineup features heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Among the biggest reveals is the long-awaited return of Magneto to the Marvel Legends line, based on Sir Ian McKellen's portrayal of the Master of Magnetism. McKellen first brought Magneto to the big screen in X-Men (2000) before reprising the role in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Now, the legendary mutant returns for his first Avengers film as the Multiverse collides in Avengers: Doomsday. Hasbro has faithfully recreated Magneto with a photo-real likeness inspired by McKellen's appearance in the film. The figure features his updated crimson costume, a newly designed soft-goods fabric cape, interchangeable hands, and premium sculpted details that capture the iconic villain's commanding presence. The Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Magneto figure will be available exclusively through Amazon. Pre-orders begin today, July 27, for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY MAGNETO

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET exclusively on Amazon; available Fall 2026). Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, must use his unparalleled powers to protect all of mutantkind from the impending end-of-the-world event. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Magneto action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Magneto figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories, including 2 alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

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