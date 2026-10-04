Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, kpop demon hunters, Universal Monsters

Make Halloween Extra Spooky With These Collectible Gift Picks

Prepare for Halloween with our picks featuring Monster High x Universal Monsters, Dr. Squatch fun, KPop Demon Hunters, and Loungefly.

Article Summary Discover top Halloween gift ideas, from spooky collectibles and costumes to themed accessories and seasonal scents.

Shop Monster High x Universal Monsters dolls that give Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy a stylish twist.

Find Halloween fun with KPop Demon Hunters costumes, accessories, and NERF-inspired gear for young fans.

Bring Halloween into everyday life with Loungefly Universal Monsters bags and Dr. Squatch limited-edition scents.

Halloween is creeping closer, which means it's time to start looking beyond the candy aisle and toward some of the coolest toys, collectibles, costumes, and accessories arriving for spooky season. Whether you're shopping for a young fan, a dedicated collector, or that one person who somehow manages to turn Halloween into a year-round hobby, there are plenty of fun options to consider this year. From classic movie monsters getting a Monster High makeover to scents that can make you smell hauntingly good and the increasingly unavoidable world of KPop Demon Hunters, this year's Halloween lineup has a little bit of everything.

Monster High Meets the Universal Monsters

Mattel continues to find new ways to make classic monsters feel fresh with the Monster High x Universal Monsters collection. The line reimagines some of the most recognizable creatures from classic horror cinema through the signature Monster High aesthetic. The collection includes Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy, with each doll bringing plenty of spooky fashion and character-specific accessories to the display. Dracula, for example, features a black outfit with blood-red details, a cape, bat-inspired heels, and a coffin-shaped handbag, while the Frankenstein and Mummy dolls put their own stylish spins on their respective movie monsters. For collectors who enjoy a little horror mixed with fashion dolls, this crossover makes for a particularly fun Halloween gift, so get one today.

KPop Demon Hunters Take Over Halloween

It would be difficult to put together a Halloween gift guide this year without talking about KPop Demon Hunters. The Netflix animated hit has opened the door for a whole new wave of costumes and collectibles, and Disguise has jumped into the action with officially licensed costumes based on HUNTR/X members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Disguise's current lineup includes classic character costumes as well as deluxe versions, wigs, and character-inspired accessories. For younger fans, the Disguise costumes offer an easy way to step into the world of the film without having to assemble a costume from scratch. Pairing each costume with one of Hasbro's new KPop Demon Hunters NERF weapons would be a true treat.

Universal Monsters Go Beyond the Display Shelf

For fans who want their Halloween obsession to extend beyond the toy room, Loungefly's Universal Monsters collection offers another way to bring classic horror into everyday style. The Universal Monsters range includes bags and accessories inspired by characters such as Frankenstein, Dracula, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Invisible Man. The new Whatever Makes You Happy Universal Monsters collection is another fun option for fans who like their horror with a little personality. It brings the iconic Universal Monsters into the colorful, fashion-forward world Loungefly collectors have come to expect. From bags, crossbodys, bag charms, and more, Halloween just got a little more adorable this year, so be sure to get Whatever Makes You Happy.

Get Into the Halloween Spirit With Dr. Squatch

Halloween doesn't have to stop at costumes and collectibles. Dr. Squatch is getting into the spooky-season spirit with some appropriately autumnal scents, making its soaps and deodorants an easy addition to a Halloween gift guide. The standout is Drunk'n Pumpkin, a limited-edition scent inspired by a trip through a pumpkin patch at dusk. The bar soap combines pumpkin, crisp apple, spicy ginger, and autumn spices for a scent that feels right at home alongside jack-o'-lanterns and falling leaves.

For something with a darker Halloween feel, collectors and gift shoppers can also look toward seasonal scents such as Count Sudsula and Werewolf Wash. Count Sudsula brings berries, leather, and vetiver to the shower, while Werewolf Wash combines dark amber and fruity spice. And if you're shopping for someone who likes to mix and match, Dr. Squatch offers customizable soap and deodorant bundles. Just because it's Hallow's Eve does not mean you have to smell like a monster, so check out everything Dr. Squatch has to offer today.

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