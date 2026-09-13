Posted in: Collectibles, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Make Room for the New Transformers Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard Set

Takara Tomy’s NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set — a new Transformers Legends import — is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse.

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse has opened pre-orders for the Transformers Takara Tomy NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set at $134.99.

Delta Magnus delivers a modern Diaclone-inspired Ultra Magnus repaint, standing 9.3 inches tall with trailer conversion.

The Transformers set also includes Cybertron Powerdrive and Secret Agent Arcee, each with unique conversions and play features.

Japanese packaging, instructions, and a character card are included, with timed pre-orders ending October 1 for April 2027.

A brand-new Takara Tomy Transformers Legends figure has been revealed. The NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set is an impressive release. This is not just a simple Ultra Magnus repaint, as it is a modern take on the original and iconic Diaclone-powered Convoy colors. The set will include Delta Magnus, Cybertron Powerdasher, and a Secret Agent Arcee. Coming in at 9.3 inches tall, Delta Magnus can convert into a carrier trailer, while Powerdasher converts into a buggy, with Arcee able to convert into an additional head. Arcee will also be able to ride along inside Powerdasher's buggy mode. As for accessories, Magnus will include a rifle and a missile launcher, while Powerdasher will include a rifle.

As this is a Transformers Takara Tomy release, Hasbro will include original packaging with Japanese-language instructions and a character card. Diaclone fans will surely appreciate this Delta Magnus release and will surely be a mighty figure for any growing collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy Legends NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set is already up for pre-order right now on Hasbro Pulse for $134.99. Pre-orders are timed and are set to run until October 1, so get yours while you can, with an expected April 2027 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Delta Magnus (9.3 in/237 mm) converts to carrier trailer mode; Cybertron Powerdrive (3.6 in/93 mm) converts to buggy mode; Secret Agent Arcee (1.4 in/36 mm) converts to head mode.

Cybertron Powerdrive stores inside Delta Magnus's carrier trailer mode, and Secret Agent Arcee can ride along in Cybertron Powerdrive's buggy mode.

Includes rifle and missile launcher accessories for Delta Magnus and rifle accessories for Cybertron Powerdrive; all three figures are highly articulated for dynamic display poses.

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