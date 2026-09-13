Posted in: Collectibles, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Make Room for the New Transformers Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard Set
Takara Tomy’s NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set — a new Transformers Legends import — is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse.
Article Summary
- Hasbro Pulse has opened pre-orders for the Transformers Takara Tomy NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set at $134.99.
- Delta Magnus delivers a modern Diaclone-inspired Ultra Magnus repaint, standing 9.3 inches tall with trailer conversion.
- The Transformers set also includes Cybertron Powerdrive and Secret Agent Arcee, each with unique conversions and play features.
- Japanese packaging, instructions, and a character card are included, with timed pre-orders ending October 1 for April 2027.
A brand-new Takara Tomy Transformers Legends figure has been revealed. The NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set is an impressive release. This is not just a simple Ultra Magnus repaint, as it is a modern take on the original and iconic Diaclone-powered Convoy colors. The set will include Delta Magnus, Cybertron Powerdasher, and a Secret Agent Arcee. Coming in at 9.3 inches tall, Delta Magnus can convert into a carrier trailer, while Powerdasher converts into a buggy, with Arcee able to convert into an additional head. Arcee will also be able to ride along inside Powerdasher's buggy mode. As for accessories, Magnus will include a rifle and a missile launcher, while Powerdasher will include a rifle.
As this is a Transformers Takara Tomy release, Hasbro will include original packaging with Japanese-language instructions and a character card. Diaclone fans will surely appreciate this Delta Magnus release and will surely be a mighty figure for any growing collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy Legends NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard set is already up for pre-order right now on Hasbro Pulse for $134.99. Pre-orders are timed and are set to run until October 1, so get yours while you can, with an expected April 2027 release.
Transformers Takara Tomy NL-08 Delta Magnus Primal Vanguard
"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."
- Delta Magnus (9.3 in/237 mm) converts to carrier trailer mode; Cybertron Powerdrive (3.6 in/93 mm) converts to buggy mode; Secret Agent Arcee (1.4 in/36 mm) converts to head mode.
- Cybertron Powerdrive stores inside Delta Magnus's carrier trailer mode, and Secret Agent Arcee can ride along in Cybertron Powerdrive's buggy mode.
- Includes rifle and missile launcher accessories for Delta Magnus and rifle accessories for Cybertron Powerdrive; all three figures are highly articulated for dynamic display poses.