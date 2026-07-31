Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Make Your Own 6" Star Wars: TBS Clone Trooper with New Exclusive Set

Customize your own squad of Clone Troopers as Hasbro has unveiled their new and exclusive The Black Series figure set

Hasbro is expanding the Star Wars: The Black Series lineup with an all-new Clone Trooper Builder Set. Available exclusively through Amazon, this release gives collectors everything they need to customize and build their own unique clone battalion. The set includes three interchangeable clone trooper head sculpts, four different helmets—including Phase I and Phase II designs, and three interchangeable shoulder pauldrons for additional customization.

Hasbro has also packed in plenty of accessories, including two blaster pistols, a blaster rifle, and two additional blasters, allowing fans to create a variety of battlefield loadouts. This is a Clone Wars release that collectors have been requesting for quite some time, and Hasbro has delivered with an impressive Black Series set packaged in premium Clone Wars-themed artwork. Picking up multiple sets opens the door to nearly endless display possibilities. Pre-orders are now available for $57.99, with the Amazon exclusive scheduled to ship in October 2026.

Star Wars: TBS- Clone Trooper Set (Amazon Exclusive)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS: This clone trooper set is inspired by the beloved animated series — a great gift for fans and collectors ages 4 and up

CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIGURE: Figure includes a total of 3 interchangeable clone portrait heads, 4 helmets, and 3 shoulder pauldrons to create different trooper looks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure (15 cm) — including collector-grade sculpt, deco, and articulation — in their collections

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Pose the figure with the included blasters and Palpatine hologram accessory for more fun

WINDOW BOX PACKAGING: Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character design

BUILD OUT YOUR CLONE BATALLION: Look for more Star Wars Black Series 6 inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (Each sold separately. Subject to availability

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