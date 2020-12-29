The Best Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals

The Mandalorian's second season has finally come to an end, leaving fans with questions and something new to fill that Star Wars void. On the bright side, the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series had a special online event each week, giving fans a look at upcoming Star Wars collectibles for 2021. The events showcased some new and amazing collectibles to add to your growing Star Wars collection from replicas, apparel, figures, and more. With Mando Monday's also ending, we wanted to take a look back and pick out some of our favorite reveals that we got over the past 10 weeks. Starting things off first is one of the only The Mandalorian season two action figures to be released with a Bo-Katan. It was a surprise to see this iconic The Clone Wars character get the live-action treatment, and now she is come to Star Wars: The Black Series. She will come up with a removable helmet, dual blasters and a highly detailed armor sculpt. She is set to release in Spring 2021, priced at $19.99, and pre-orders can still be found located here.

The next three items are dedicated to bringing the world of The Mandalorian to life. The first collectible is a brand new Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Black Series replica helmet from Hasbro. This electronic helmet will feature a special detailed deco, series inspired design, and interior padding with an adjustable strap that can fit most collectors' heads. It will have interior red lights and a external tactical light to allow Star Wars fans to feel just like Din Djarin himself. This helmet is not set to release until Spring 2021, it will be priced at $119.99, and fans can still find pre-orders for it located here. Fans will now need a weapon to go with their new The Mandalorian Black Series helmet, and NERF has us covered. NERF has announced their new Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse blaster. This 4-foot long rifle brings this iconic Star Wars blaster to life as it is packed with premium packaging, high-quality detail, and series-accurate blaster sounds. The NERF rifle will feature effects, functions just like the series and will have a special electronics scope with an illuminated lens. This is one replica that Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on; it is set to release in Fall 2021. The Star Wars NERF Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster will be priced at $119.99, and fans can find pre-orders are live and located here.

Last but not least, we are going with our most expensive reveal from Star Wars Mando Mondays with the recently announced Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber. This high-quality lightsaber brings the elusive and ancient weapon, the Darksaber, to life right before your eyes. It'll feature authentic sound effects from the series, motion sensor control idle hum, battle effects, and special white LED light. This is one Force FX Elite Lightsaber that Star Wars The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss out on, and it set to release in the summer of 2021. The Mandalorian Darksaber will be priced at $249.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here. The Mandalorian season three will not be arriving until 2022, so make sure you get these collectibles now before they become scarce and more valuable when the new season premieres.