Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Mark Grayson Kicks Off Super7's New Invincible DELUXE Wave

Super7 is tackling the universe of the hit comic book and animated series Invincible with some brand new DELUXE 7-inch-scale figures

Article Summary Super7 expands its Invincible lineup with a new DELUXE 7-inch figure wave, launching with Mark Grayson.

The Invincible figure captures Mark Grayson in his classic black, blue, and yellow comic-inspired supersuit.

Super7’s DELUXE Invincible includes 32 points of articulation, an angry head sculpt, and punching fists.

Priced at $30, the new Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Mark Grayson figure is already available from Super7.

Invincible continues to make waves as the hit Image Comics series has reached new heights with its animated series on Amazon Prime. The original comic book debuted back in the early 2000s, so it is great to see an iconic series getting a new life in this day and age. With its popularity rising, new collectibles are on the way, including new Invincible figures from Super7. Super7 already kicked off its Invincible Ultimates! line with Battle Beast, who received an impressive deluxe set as well as a GameStop-exclusive blood-splattered release.

Now, it looks like a new wave of Invincible Deluxe figures is on the way, cutting back on accessories while delivering new 7-inch-scale figures to collectors. Kicking off this new line is Mark Grayson himself, a.k.a. Invincible. Created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker, Mark Grayson is an ordinary high school student who happens to be the son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man. Super7 brings a classic version of Mark Grayson to life in his signature black, blue, and yellow supersuit. The figure is fully articulated and features a sculpted angry expression and punching fists. Each figure comes in blister-style packaging and is priced at $30, with the figures already available for purchase.

Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Mark Grayson

"Tailored to superhero standards, this debut look suits Invincible incredibly well. Inspired by the Invincible Comic Universe, this DELUXE figure of Invincible is 7" tall and is ultra-detailed, with 32 points of articulation. He's wearing his yellow, black, and blue outfit with light blue flight goggles."

"Invincible is the superhero alter-ego of teenager Mark Grayson, who is half-human and half-Viltrumite. His world crashes when he discovers that his own father, Omni-Man, is more of an enemy than a hero and that Viltrumites are determined to rule the galaxy by force. Help save Earth—and your collection—from evil forces. Take flight with this DELUXE Invincible Figure now."

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