Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Marrok Arrives with New Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord 6" Figure

San Diego Comic Con 2026 has completed, and with it, some new reveals are here from Hasbro including the Force being strong with Star Wars

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Black Series Marrok 6-inch figure at San Diego Comic Con 2026.

Inspired by Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, the figure explores Marrok’s past as an Imperial Inquisitor.

Marrok includes black armor, a soft-goods cloak, and a double-bladed red lightsaber with removable blades.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Marrok now for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse ahead of a Fall 2026 release.

Marrok made his Star Wars debut in the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka. While the mysterious warrior's origins remained largely unknown, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord explores his earlier days as an Imperial Inquisitor. Tasked with hunting down rumors of Darth Maul's survival, Marrok crosses paths with the former Sith Lord in several intense confrontations. Now, Hasbro is bringing the fearsome Inquisitor to life with an all-new Star Wars: The Black Series figure based on his appearance in Maul – Shadow Lord.

Marrok features his signature black armor, an intimidating helmet inspired by the Nightsisters, and a soft-goods cloak. He also includes his iconic spinning double-bladed red lightsaber with removable blades, allowing it to be displayed activated or clipped to his back when deactivated. If you're building an Inquisitor collection, this figure is a must-have. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned. Be on the lookout for more Shadow Lord figures from Hasbro, like Nightbrother Icarus and Mandalorian Super Commando Kebris.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Marrok (Maul – Shadow Lord)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Fully encased in battle armor, the Inquisitor Marrok carries a red double-bladed Lightsaber with a circular hilt. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This THE BLACK SERIES action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Marrok from STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD. Fans can display this figure with series-accurate sculpt, photoreal design, a soft goods cape, and multiple articulation points in their collections. Pose out your figure with the included double-bladed Lightsaber™ accessory."

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