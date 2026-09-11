Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Elsa Bloodstone Returns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

Hasbro is still going strong as they reveal their newest set of Marvel Legends is on the way, including the return of Elsa Bloodstone

Article Summary Elsa Bloodstone returns to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line with her first new comic-inspired 6-inch figure since 2017.

The new Elsa Bloodstone features an updated sculpt plus two rifles, a revolver, interchangeable hands, and a mini comic.

Hasbro based Elsa on Marvel Zombies #1, Nextwave, and other comics, bringing a long-awaited refresh to collectors.

Elsa Bloodstone pre-orders open October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with the Marvel Legends release set for Fall 2026.

Hasbro is finally giving Marvel Legends collectors a blast from the past as Elsa Bloodstone is finally returning to the hit 6-inch action-figure line. Elsa Bloodstone originally debuted in 2017 in Hasbro's 6-inch action-figure line with an impressive Toys "R" Us-exclusive six-pack. The Marvel Legends A-Force box set featured Lady Sif, She-Hulk, Lady Loki, Monica Rambeau, Singularity, and the debut of Elsa Bloodstone. Since then, fans had yet to see a re-release or updated sculpt for this figure, until now!

A brand-new Elsa is on the way and will be part of Hasbro's new 2026 comic-book-inspired Marvel Legends wave. This release is long overdue and will come with an updated sculpt, as well as a nice set of accessories including two rifles, a revolver, interchangeable hands, and a miniature comic featuring her appearance in Marvel Zombies #1 from 2015. Collectors will not have to track down that A-Force six-pack anymore, as pre-orders are scheduled to arrive on October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with an expected Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Elsa Bloodstone

"Daughter of the greatest monster hunter in history, Elsa Bloodstone has a magical stone that she wears around her neck that gives her super strength and invulnerability. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Elsa Bloodstone figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Zombies #1 (2015), Nextwave, and other Marvel comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and weapon accessories, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the variant cover of Marvel Zombies #1 (2015). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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