Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, jeff the shark, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Jeff the Land Shark Blind Box from Beast Kingdom Debut

Beast Kingdom's Marvel Jeff the Land Shark Mini Egg Attack blind boxes feature six adorable designs and a secret Venom Shark variant

Article Summary Beast Kingdom’s new Jeff the Shark Mini Egg Attack blind box series brings Marvel’s land shark to life in six comic-inspired designs.

Jeff the Shark appears as Hardworking, Sleeping, Aggrieved, Helping, Swimming, and Walking Shark, each with a themed base.

A secret Venom Shark variant adds extra chase appeal, giving Jeff the Shark collectors a lucky bonus to hunt down.

Jeff the Shark figures stand 2.6 inches tall, with pre-orders live at Sideshow for $72 and shipping set for early 2027.

Marvel's most lovable little land shark is swimming back into another collectibles lineup, as Beast Kingdom unveils its new Jeff the Land Shark Mini Egg Attack blind box set. Inspired by the character's comic book adventures, this adorable collection features Jeff the Shark with six distinct personalities, plus a secret variant that Marvel and Jeff fans will want to keep an eye out for. The MEA-130 series features Hardworking Shark, Sleeping Shark, Aggrieved Shark, Helping Shark, Swimming Shark, and Walking Shark. Each of these figures captures a different side of Jeff's mischievous personality, showcasing his lovable, chaotic, and messy nature. There's even a Venom Shark secret edition, complete with black symbiote details and a delightfully bizarre ice cream-inspired twist!

Each Jeff the Shark Mini Egg Attack will come in at 2.6 inches tall and does include its own themed display base. They are the perfect land shark collectibles that are ideal for desks and display shelves and will not take up much room. Pre-orders are already live for a set of these beauties on Sideshow Collectibles for $72, with pre-orders expected to ship between January and March 2027. The secret Venom Shark is not guaranteed, so collectors will need a little luck to complete the lineup. Happy Hunting!

Marvel Comics Series Jeff the Land Shark Blind Box

"Beast Kingdom proudly presents the brand-new MEA-130 Marvel Comics Series Jeff the Land Shark Blind Box Set, transforming Jeff the Land Shark, one of the naughtiest and most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe, into a variety of lively and hilarious designs! From his mischievous expression as he refuses to let go of whatever he's biting, to his innocent look while wearing a protective Elizabethan collar, and his joyful moments splashing around in the water, every detail is brought to life with exquisite painting and delicate sculpting, perfectly capturing the charm of the cutest little shark on Earth!"

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