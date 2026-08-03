Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Mole Man & Moloids Rise with New Marvel Legends Set

Hasbro is bringing a classic Fantastic Four villain to the Marvel Legends line: Mole Man and his Moloids are available for pre-order now, with a planned Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Mole Man & Moloids set, inspired by the villain’s 1961 comic debut.

The classic Fantastic Four foe arrives in comic-accurate style with his green suit, signature cane, and unique eyewear.

Two Moloid minions join Mole Man, plus alternate heads and hands, making this Marvel Legends multipack a standout.

Fantastic Four fans can pre-order Mole Man & Moloids on July 29 through Hasbro Pulse and retailers for Fall 2026.

Hasbro is reaching deep into the Marvel Comics vault with another classic villain joining the Marvel Legends lineup. Coming straight from the pages of Fantastic Four number one from November 1961, one of Marvel's earliest villains is finally joining the collection, Mole Man. Before becoming the ruler of the underground world, Harvey Rupert Elder was a brilliant scientist who was repeatedly rejected for his unconventional theories about the world beneath the surface. His journey eventually led him to discover Subterranea, where he became the ruler of this hidden kingdom with the Moloids serving as his loyal followers.

Hasbro is bringing this classic Fantastic Four villain to life with a Marvel Legends figure that captures Mole Man's original comic book appearance. The figure includes all the details fans expect, including his signature cane, green outfit, unique eyewear, and two Moloid minions. The inclusion of the Moloids is a fantastic bonus, although it would be nice to see Hasbro release additional Moloids separately in the future. The new Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Mole Man figure is already available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel retailers with a planned Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Fantastic Four Mole Man & Moloids

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order July 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and Fan Channel retailers; available Fall 2026). Shunned by the surface world, Harvey Elder sought a place where he'd be accepted and found it in Subterranea, where he rules the Moloids and plots his revenge as Mole Man."

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Mole Man & Moloids Multi-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. The Marvel's Mole Man & Moloids action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories: 2 alternate hands, 2 alternate heads, and staff for Mole Man; and 2 alternate heads for the Moloids."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!