Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Marvel's Beast Figure Revealed

Hasbro unveiled a new wave of Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends figures — including the live-action Marvel's Beast. Preorders start Oct. 14 on Hasbro Pulse; ships Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends wave at New York Comic Con 2026, including Beast.

Kelsey Grammer’s live-action Beast from Avengers: Doomsday gets his first Marvel Legends action figure release.

The Avengers: Doomsday Beast figure includes two head sculpts, extra hands, removable glasses, and a tablet.

Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Beast preorders open October 14 at 1 PM ET, with a Spring 2027 release.

At the end of Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Monica Rambeau finds herself in a brand-new reality and inside the X-Mansion. This crossover would introduce X-Men's Beast to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a big surprise for fans. As the multiverse is collapsing, Beast will be one of the mutants who are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday. Hasbro has just revealed that a brand-new wave of Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including the live-action return of Kelsey Grammer's Beast.

This release marks the first time this live-action version of Beast has been brought to life in action figure form. The figure will come with two head sculpts, a pair of extra hands, removable glasses, and a tablet. This Beast figure will pair perfectly with the recently revealed Avengers: Doomsday Cyclops, Magneto, Gambit, and Nightcrawler figures. Preorders are expected to go live on Hasbro Pulse on October 14 at 1 PM EST, with a Spring 2027 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY MARVEL'S BEAST

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 14 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). The brilliant Hank McCoy, also known as Beast, is ready to use his intellect and brawn to fight for the survival of all mutants. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Beast action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Marvel's Beast figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, glasses, 2 alternate hands, and computer data pad. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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