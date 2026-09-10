Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Cel-Shaded Spider-Man Returns with a Reissue

Collectors are in luck as Hasbro has unveiled more Marvel Legends reissues, including the previously Walmart-exclusive cel-shaded Spider-Man.

Article Summary Hasbro is reissuing the Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man cel-shaded figure, bringing back a sought-after Walmart exclusive.

Inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the figure features bold cel-shaded blue, red, and black deco.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man includes 4 extra hands, 2 web effects, retro carded packaging, and over 20 articulation points.

Spider-Man collectors can preorder the $34.99 reissue now at retailers like GameStop ahead of its December 2026 release.

Hasbro has thrown another curveball at toy collectors as it continues to reissue popular, previously exclusive Marvel Legends figures. Up next is the Marvel Legends Retro Collection Spider-Man and his previously Walmart-exclusive cel-shaded variant. This figure was highly sought after and vanished from shelves almost as quickly as it was released, but now it is back. The figure is a must-have for any fan's collection, capturing an iconic version of Spider-Man inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Spidey features bright blue, red, and black cel-shaded patterns and will pair perfectly with the recent reissue of the Hasbro Pulse Con Venom figure. As a retro release, Spider-Man comes packaged on a beautifully crafted card back that pays homage to the classic era of Spider-Man toys from ToyBiz. Accessories include two pairs of extra hands, as well as two web effects. As a Marvel Legends reissue, the figure will be offered at a slightly higher price of $34.99 and can be found at a variety of retailers, including GameStop. The figure is expected to be rereleased in December 2026.

Marvel Legends Series Retro Spider-Man (Cel-Shaded)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man figure. Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, this collectible 6-inch scale figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Collectible Marvel's Spider-Man figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, featuring distinctive cel-shaded deco.

Comes with 4 alternate hands and 2 character-inspired web splat accessories for dynamic display on your shelf.

Distinct comics-inspired cel-shaded deco and premium design make this a great addition to your Spider-Man collection.

Features over 20 points of articulation with poseable head, arms, and legs.

Retro-style blister card with comic character art celebrating the vintage Spider-Man toy line.

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