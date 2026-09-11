Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Earth X Captain America Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro is still going strong as they reveal their newest wave of Marvel Legends, including Captain America from Earth X.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Marvel Legends Captain America Earth X figure inspired by the dark Marvel Earth-9997 storyline.

Earth X Captain America features an older Steve Rogers look with a shaved head, flag outfit, and classic shield.

The Captain America figure includes 7 accessories, alternate hands and head, plus a mini Earth X hardcover prop.

Captain America Earth X preorders begin October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Hasbro is back with a brand-new wave of comic-book-inspired Marvel Legends figures, including the return of Captain America. Unlike previous releases, Hasbro is traveling to Earth-9997 as they step into the world of Earth X. Earth X was a 13-issue limited series that ran from 1999 to 2000. It was created by Jim Krueger, Alex Ross, and John Paul Leon. In this dystopian future, every single human has developed superpowers, but the world has been reimagined in a much darker way.

Captain America stands out in this new superpowered world but continues to keep his classic ideals alive. Captain America showcases a new appearance for Earth X, which Hasbro has faithfully captured. This older Steve Rogers has a shaved head, wears an American flag, and still carries his iconic shield. This Marvel Legends release will come with a variety of hands, an extra expressive head sculpt, and a miniature copy of the 2005 Earth X hardcover. Pre-orders for the Earth X Captain America will open on October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES – CAPTAIN AMERICA (EARTH X)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America (Earth X) figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Earth X miniseries, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 4 alternate hands, and iconic shield, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Earth X Hardcover (2005), reprinting the comic miniseries that inspired its deco. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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