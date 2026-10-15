Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Jean Grey from X-Men '97 Season 2 Coming Soon

Hasbro is bringing X-Men '97 Marvel Legends figures — including Jean Grey — with preorders on Oct. 21 and availability expected Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Jean Grey figure at New York Comic Con 2026, inspired by Season 2.

The X-Men ’97 Jean Grey figure brings the Grant Morrison-era New X-Men costume to life in animated form.

Jean Grey includes alternate hands and psionic effects, with premium articulation for dynamic X-Men display poses.

X-Men fans can preorder Jean Grey and Cyclops on October 21 at 1 PM ET, with Marvel Legends releases due in Fall 2026.

Marvel Comics gave the X-Men an overhaul in the early 2000s with the help of writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely. This new comic book series ran from 2001 to 2004, shifting the focus away from the traditional formula of superheroes taking on a new villain each week and exploring a more in-depth look at mutant society. The new storyline would show the X-Men operating more openly as a school, with a growing mutant population emerging across the world. In Season 2 of X-Men '97, the Grant Morrison-era New X-Men costumes were showcased, and Hasbro is now bringing them to life with some brand-new Marvel Legends figures.

Cyclops is not the only X-Men character getting a new figure, as Jean Grey will also be joining him with an impressive release that captures her animated design straight from the TV screen. This version of Jean features her yellow-and-black suit and will come with a pair of swappable hands and two attachable telekinetic effects. These figures will receive their own carded Marvel Legends packaging, with preorders set to go live on October 21 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers. Both figures are expected to arrive in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 JEAN GREY

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Despite her kind heart and empathetic nature, Jean Grey Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."

"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories including 2 alternate hands and 2 psionic power effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles. is an Omega-level mutant, whose immense psychic abilities are not to be underestimated."

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