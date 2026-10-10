Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, x-men

Marvel Legends Made-to-Order X-Men '97 Trask and Nimrod Revealed

Hasbro is back with a new Marvel Legends made-to-order release with the X-Men '97 Bolivar Trask and Bastion Nimrod 2-Pack set

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the X-Men 97’ Marvel Legends made-to-order Bolivar Trask and Marvel’s Bastion Nimrod 2-Pack.

Inspired by X-Men 97’ Season 1, the set spotlights Trask’s Sentinel legacy and Bastion as a major threat.

Bolivar Trask includes alternate hands and a Prime Sentinel head for display in human or transformed form.

Bastion Nimrod debuts with 11.3-inch articulated wings, power effects, and preorders open now for $74.99.

The Sentinel program is getting a new addition to the Marvel Legends line as Hasbro unveils its new made-to-order Bolivar Trask and Marvel's Bastion Nimrod 2-Pack. Inspired by the first season of X-Men '97, this set features highly detailed figures of Bastion, Nimrod, and Bolivar Trask, all based on their appearances in the hit animated series. Bastion serves as one of the season's major threats, while Trask is the scientist responsible for creating the Sentinels that ultimately turn against him. It's time for mutants to bow before humanity, and Hasbro is giving collectors the chance to bring this impressive set home!

Bolivar Trask comes with interchangeable hands and an alternate head showcasing his Prime Sentinel transformation. On the other side, Bastion Nimrod makes his Marvel Legends debut in his sleek, silver-armored design. The figure features articulated wings that measure an impressive 11.3 inches when fully extended. He also comes with a nice variety of interchangeable hands and attachable power effects, giving collectors plenty of display options. This new-made-to-order Marvel Legends X-Men '97 two-pack is already available for preorder through Hasbro Pulse for $74.99. The ordering window is scheduled to remain open for the next 42 days, with the figures expected to ship in November 2027.

X-Men '97 Marvel Legends – Bolivar Trask and Bastion Nimrod

The Sentinel Program Has Evolved

Featured in an exciting convention reveal, you now have a limited time to expand your X-Men '97 collection. Recreate epic faceoffs on your shelf with some of the minds behind the Season 1 Sentinel program storyline.

Operation: Zero Tolerance

Neither fully human nor machine. Marvel's Bastion Nimrod joins the Marvel Legends line for the first time. Figure has a silver armor design and articulated wings that measure an impressive 11.3 inches (28.7 cm) across. He comes with an alternate head, 4 alternate hands, and 2 attachable power effects for dynamic series-inspired displays.

The Prime Sentinel

Ambitious to a fault. For the first time, fans can add the renowned scientist Bolivar Trask to their Marvel Legends collection. Trask wears his scientist outfit and comes with an alternate head and 2 alternate hand and forearm pieces. Display him in his human form, or as his Prime Sentinel transformation as seen later in Season 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!