Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Marvel Legends Series Retro Venom Gets A Reissue from Hasbro

Second time is the charm as Hasbro is reissuing some popular Spider-Man Marvel Legends including the return of Retro Venom

Article Summary Hasbro is reissuing the Marvel Legends Retro Venom, bringing back the popular 2021 Pulse Con exclusive release.

This cel-shaded Venom is inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, featuring the bold red-and-blue deco.

Marvel Legends Venom includes alternate hands and a second head sculpt for display with or without the long tongue.

Venom pre-orders are live now for $34.99 through Fan Channel retailers, with the reissue set for December 2026.

Hasbro is time-traveling back to Hasbro Pulse Con 2021, as they have just unveiled a brand-new set of Spider-Man Marvel Legends reissues. It is more common for retailer exclusives to be reissued by Fan Channel sites, Walgreens, Walmart, and Hasbro Pulse. Back in 2021, Hasbro unveiled its Pulse Con exclusives, one of which consisted of a fun and impressive cel-shaded Venom. The hit '90s cartoon Spider-Man: The Animated Series inspired this version of the Symbiote with its signature red-and-blue shading. Fans now have a second chance at owning this previous Pulse Con exclusive, as reissues are up and already live from Hasbro on a variety of Fan Channel sites.

That original Marvel Legends Retro Venom came with a themed outer box, but this reissue will feature the figure with its retro-inspired card back. As for accessories, Venom will come with a pair of open hands, as well as a secondary head sculpt that allows collectors to switch between the elongated tongue being in or out of his mouth. This is a must-have figure for any Spider-Man collection, so be sure to add one to your collection this time. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 and are said to be re-released in December 2026.

Marvel Legends Series Retro Venom

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Marvel Legends Series Venom figure. Originally released in 2021, this fan-favorite figure returns with the same premium design, detail, and accessories for dynamic posing and display."

Venom figure is inspired by character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man animated series.

Features premium animation-inspired design, deco, and coloring.

Comes with alternate head and 2 alternate fisted hands for dynamic displays on your shelf.

Over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable arms, legs, and head.

Comes on a retro-style blister card package. Makes a great addition to your classic Spider-Man display.

Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures to build out your collection of comic and series-inspired characters. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

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