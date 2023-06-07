Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, the marvels

Marvel Legends Totally Awesome Hulk Build-A-Figure Wave Revealed

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

Hasbro has done it again, as they debut their latest wave of Marvel Legends figures. This new lineup is for the upcoming MCU film with The Marvels with the usual blend of movie and Marvel Comics figures. The Build-A-Figure gimmick has returned for this set as The Totally Awesome Hulk has come to life. This wave will consist of seven Legends in total which will consist of:

The Marvels – Captain Marvel

The Marvels – Monica Rambeau (Photon)

The Marvels – Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

Marvel Boy

Commander Steve Rogers

Marvel's Karnak

Iron Man (1998 Heroes Return)

Amadeus Cho has been an average player throughout his time at Marvel Comics. However, that all changed in 2016 when he assisted the Hulk, who was caught absorbing some critical radiation. With the help of his genius abilities, he used special nanites to absorb the Hulk's powers, creating his very own version of the Hulk, a Totally Awesome Hulk. This better and smarter version of the green rage monster had some fun adventures and was a man team member for The Champions with Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Vivian, Iron Hearts, and Cyclops. This figure captures all of those adventures and then some. Marvel Legends figures will not want to miss out on bringing home this impressive BAF. Pre-orders for the whole wave are already live right here for $24.99 each, with a Summer 2023 release.

A New Hulk Has Arrived with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

